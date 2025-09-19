Under the Same Tree Launches Sustainability Plan to Break the Cycle of Poverty in Uganda

UTST Uganda Program Members and their families

Nonprofit invites community to help fund land purchase for school, farm, and community well in Kiboga, Uganda.

“This land represents possibility. Securing it allows us to build a school, a farm, and a well that will transform the future of families in Kiboga. It's the foundation for everything that comes next.” — Amber Kraus, Executive Director

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the Same Tree (UTST), a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in East Africa, has announced the launch of a bold new sustainability plan in Kiboga, Uganda. The project will provide lasting resources for families through a school, a community farm, and a clean water well. The initiative will officially kick off at UTST’s upcoming Rooted in Hope Gala on September 20.The first step of the plan is the purchase of land, which will serve as the foundation for the school, farm, and well. UTST has set a goal of raising $30,000 to secure the property and begin construction.“For over a decade, we’ve been equipping families in Kenya and Uganda with the tools to rise out of poverty,” said Amber Kraus, Executive Director of Under the Same Tree. “We know that real change happens when families have access to both education and opportunity. This sustainability plan will ensure those resources are available for generations—but it all begins with the land.”The gala will bring supporters together for an evening of community, impact stories, and giving. Guests will have the opportunity to make one-time donations directly toward the land purchase, laying the foundation for the long-term project. Those unable to attend can still contribute online at https://underthesametree.com/donate “This fundraiser is the beginning of a legacy,” added Kraus. “By helping us reach the $30,000 goal, donors will play a direct role in creating a future where families in Kiboga are empowered to thrive.”About Under the Same TreeFounded in 2013, Under the Same Tree empowers families in East Africa to overcome the root causes of poverty. Through microfinance programs, youth apprenticeships, child sponsorship, and community development initiatives, UTST equips families with the tools to build sustainable livelihoods. With programs in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kiboga, Uganda, UTST provides a holistic, two-generational approach that promotes health emotionally, mentally, spiritually, financially, and physically.

