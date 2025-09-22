Newport Beach Chiropractor Provides Ongoing ScoliBrace Treatment for Scoliosis in Orange County

Dr. Tyler Meier in his Newport Beach office.

Dr. Tyler Meier and CorePosture Chiropractic provide non-surgical scoliosis correction with custom 3D ScoliBrace in Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tyler Meier, a top-rated chiropractor in Newport Beach, has been helping Orange County families address scoliosis with ScoliBrace, an advanced, non-surgical scoliosis treatment . Serving patients from Newport Beach and Irvine to Orange and Westminster, Dr. Meier’s CorePosture Chiropractic is among the few clinics in the region offering this innovative 3D scoliosis bracing system.For years, ScoliBrace has provided patients with a science-supported approach designed to improve spinal curves and reduce the need for invasive surgery. The brace is custom-built using 3D scanning and computer-aided design to ensure a precise, comfortable fit. Its over-corrective design gently guides the spine toward a posture that mirrors the scoliosis curvature, actively encouraging alignment rather than simply holding it in place.“ScoliBrace has been a life-changing solution for so many of our patients here in Orange County,” said Dr. Meier, founder of CorePosture Chiropractic. “It’s non-surgical, fully customized, and science-backed. We’ve seen patients stand taller, move with more confidence, and enjoy improved quality of life.” Tens of thousands worldwide have already benefited from this technology, and CorePosture has brought those results home to local families.Scoliosis – an abnormal spinal curvature – affects children, teens, and adults alike. While about 2–3% of adolescents develop scoliosis, adults often face worsening curves later in life. Many are told surgery is the only option, yet research demonstrates that multimodal non-surgical approaches, including advanced bracing, can deliver significant improvements. Advanced scoliosis bracing has helped many adolescents reduce spinal curvature to the point where surgery was no longer necessary, offering families real hope outside the operating room.Many who begin their search for a trusted Newport Beach scoliosis chiropractor find Dr. Meier’s clinic, where customized bracing and corrective care provide a safe, non-surgical alternative. Parents describe the relief of discovering a brace that supports real spinal improvement without the risks of surgery, while adults with scoliosis or posture-related issues are grateful for better mobility, reduced pain, and improved confidence.At CorePosture Chiropractic, ScoliBrace is part of a complete scoliosis and posture correction program. Dr. Meier holds advanced certification in Chiropractic BioPhysics(CBP), a research-backed technique for structural spinal rehabilitation. Patients receive in-depth evaluations with digital posture analysis and X-rays, followed by customized care that may include scoliosis-specific exercises, gentle traction, and corrective chiropractic adjustments.This holistic approach has helped many patients reduce pain, avoid surgery, and regain function. “Our goal is to address scoliosis from every angle – the brace, the muscles, and the nervous system – so the body can adapt and thrive,” explained Dr. Meier.Beyond scoliosis, CorePosture has become a trusted resource for general chiropractic and wellness care. Residents from Newport Beach, Irvine, and Orange County regularly visit for back pain relief, neck pain, sciatica, headaches, and posture correction, reinforcing the clinic’s reputation as a leader in both immediate pain relief and long-term spinal health.Pediatric scoliosis care remains a major focus for CorePosture. Parents across Orange County seek non-surgical options for their children, and ScoliBrace offers a path to correction during critical growth years. By combining advanced bracing with targeted exercises, Dr. Meier helps young patients maintain healthier spines and stronger posture as they grow.For adults, scoliosis and posture challenges often appear later in life. Many patients come to CorePosture searching for an adult scoliosis brace or solutions for hyperkyphosis (commonly known as hunchback) and forward head posture. With customized bracing and corrective chiropractic care, adults are finding new hope to stand taller, reduce pain, and restore mobility – without surgery.As a lifelong Southern Californian, Dr. Meier is dedicated to bringing world-class spinal care to his community. Recognized as a leading Newport Beach scoliosis chiropractor, he is among only a few in Orange County certified to prescribe ScoliBrace, making advanced non-surgical scoliosis treatment accessible to patients from Newport Beach, Irvine, Orange, Westminster, and beyond.With more patients seeking conservative care before considering surgery, ScoliBrace continues to align perfectly with this shift – offering a safe, effective, and science-supported pathway to better spinal health. “Scoliosis doesn’t have to mean waiting or rushing into surgery,” said Dr. Meier. “There are trusted treatments available right here in Newport Beach.”Dr. Tyler Meier is a licensed chiropractor and the founder of CorePosture Chiropractic in Newport Beach, CA. A Southern California native with a Biology degree from UC San Diego and a doctorate from Life Chiropractic College West, he has more than a decade of experience in corrective chiropractic and scoliosis management . He is certified in Chiropractic BioPhysicsand has extensive post-graduate training in scoliosis rehabilitation.CorePosture Chiropractic offers a full range of services including gentle chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, digital X-rays, posture correction therapy, and scoliosis bracing with ScoliBrace. With its patient-first philosophy and evidence-informed care, CorePosture is helping Orange County residents stand taller, move freely, and live in alignment.

