Finding Relief in Schenectady: Cinque Chiropractic Brings Rare Cranial Facial Release Technique to Upstate New York

Dr. Alexa Cinque - Owner of Cinque Chiropractic

Cinque Chiropractic in Schenectady New York introduces exclusive Cranial Facial Release, offering relief for migraines, sinus issues, and brain fog.

We’re proud to bring Cranial Facial Release to Schenectady and make it accessible to the people who need it most.” — Dr. Alexa Cinque

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people, living with constant headaches, migraines, sinus issues, or brain fog can feel like an uphill battle. Medications may dull the pain temporarily, and traditional care may bring partial relief, but the root of the problem often lingers. Now, residents in Schenectady and the surrounding Capital Region have access to a breakthrough solution that was once unavailable in upstate New York. Dr. Alexa Cinque , founder of Cinque Chiropractic is proud to announce that her practice is the only office in upstate New York offering Cranial Facial Release (CFR) , a highly specialized, advanced technique that is changing lives across the country. Dr. Cinque is also one of a select group of doctors who are recognized as Elite, Advanced CFR Practitioners, bringing both expertise and rare access to patients right here in Schenectady.What Is Cranial Facial Release?Cranial Facial Release is a gentle yet powerful procedure that helps restore proper movement to the bones of the skull and face. Using a small balloon, carefully inserted into the nasal passages, Dr. Cinque performs a balloon-assisted adjustment that directly impacts the cranial system. This simple but precise technique has an enormous influence on the nervous system - affecting nearly 80% of it - which is why patients see such profound changes in their health.CFR is most commonly sought out by patients who struggle with:• Chronic headaches and migraines• Sinus problems and congested breathing• Allergies and nasal obstruction• Brain fog and poor focus• Facial pressure and tensionBy gently releasing restrictions in the cranial system, the body is able to restore balance, improve circulation, and enhance overall function.Life-Changing ResultsPatients who receive CFR often describe dramatic improvements. Many report fewer headaches, clearer breathing, improved sleep, sharper thinking, and a renewed sense of well-being. What makes this technique especially exciting is its ability to help people who have “tried everything else” without success.“CFR gives us a way to address the root causes behind so many frustrating conditions,” said Dr. Cinque. “It’s not about masking symptoms. It’s about unlocking the body’s potential to function the way it was meant to. We’re seeing people get their lives back - and that’s why I’m so passionate about bringing this service to our community.”Why Cinque Chiropractic?At Cinque Chiropractic, the focus has always been on combining advanced, evidence-based chiropractic care with a personal, compassionate approach. Dr. Cinque believes that every patient deserves access to the best tools available to support their health, and her decision to train as an Elite CFR Practitioner reflects that commitment.“Patients don’t have to travel out of state anymore for this type of care,” Dr. Cinque explained. “We’re proud to bring Cranial Facial Release to Schenectady and make it accessible to the people who need it most.”About Cinque ChiropracticLocated in Schenectady, NY, Cinque Chiropractic provides individualized care to help patients move better, feel better, and live better. By combining traditional chiropractic techniques with advanced options like corrective care and CFR, the practice offers a path to lasting relief for patients throughout upstate New York.

