Maryland Fall Foliage Report for Sept. 25

September 25, 2025

Foresters and rangers around Maryland continue to report muted leaf colors as Maryland’s foliage rapidly changes colors and falls.

This week’s rain, while welcome, caused some early changing trees to drop their leaves. Black gum and black walnut are turning early, with yellow and brown colors.

In some areas, the rain has slowed the browning and drooping of leaves. Unless we see consistent rain, the pattern may continue.

Patuxent Research Refuge, South Tract. Photo by Gabriel Diggs.

Field Reports

Garrett County – Forester Melissa Nash

Muddy Creek. Photo by Josh Brenneman

This week we are still seeing more muted colors. In early-changing locations, we are seeing pretty rapid leaf drop following color change – they just aren’t holding onto the colorful leaves very long in many places.

Photos are by local weather observer Josh Brenneman, taken at Swallow Falls State Park.

Washington County – Watershed Forester Bob Schwartz

Hickory leaves are turning brown early, as shown in this photo of a Washington County lake.

Rain finally returned to Washington County last week, dropping from a quarter inch to three inches across the area. While much welcomed, this rain caused many of the species showing early fall color, such as the black walnut or red maple, to drop their leaves that had already changed. Meanwhile, hickories seem to have gone straight from green to brown over the same period, causing large swaths of brown to replace the early yellow hues. Most other trees have yet to really begin turning.

This pattern of early color change, leaf drop, or leaf browning is likely to continue in the area unless steady and consistent rainfall returns soon.

However, those seeking traditional autumn golds should turn their attention from the trees to the wildflowers that grow around them. While hickories may not showcase their yellow splendor this year, the native goldenrods (Solidago spp.) seem unaffected by the lack of rain and are exuberantly blooming now. These pollinator-powerhouses, like the downy goldenrod pictured, can get a bad rap for causing fall allergies, often known as hay fever, but it is actually the native, but pesky, ragweeds that cause folks’ allergies. Ragweed seeds, however, also provide a prime, fat-rich food source for quail, turkey, and overwintering songbirds so wildlife enthusiasts who suffer from allergies may still find some appreciation for them.

The inconspicuous, wind-pollinated ragweed flowers open at around the same time as the much-more noticeable goldenrods, shifting blame to their co-occurring neighbors. Goldenrods are insect-pollinated and the pollen is actually too heavy to blow with the wind, or up your nose. When grown together with native asters these companions’ complimentary colors help pollinators arrive at their flowers at a higher rate than when grown alone. Goldenrod grows with New England Aster at the Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area near Clear Spring, should you want to see them together.

Frederick County – Forester Dakota Durcho

Photo by Dakota Durcho.

Leaf change has continued along the Catoctin Mountain Range. Dry weather has persisted, progressively causing more leaf drop. As such, leaf color will likely be less vibrant this year. Some rain is falling this week, however. The black walnut and blackgum have continued to change. Some of the blackgum are almost completely bare. Red maple and flowering dogwood have also begun to change as well, which is most notable at higher elevation. As temperatures continue to drop over the next few weeks, leaf change will continue to progress.

Cecil County – Ranger Lesley Leader

Trees changing color in the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.

We are starting to see some color in Cecil County. It is dry and warm here so the colors are not as vibrant as in wetter years. We are seeing sweet gum and walnut trees turning early with brown and yellow coloration.

Dorchester County – Forester Alex Fignar

There are no significant changes to foliage in the Mid Shore region to report. Rainfall of 1.25 inches on September 16 and 17 has reduced stress on the local vegetation, and the precipitous early leaf drop and brown out has slowed. More rain fell on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Wicomico County – Forester Will Dyer

This week we are seeing a lot of leaves turning brown and dropping early due to the dry weather earlier in the summer. There is a lot of variation amongst individual trees of the same species, most likely due to specific site conditions and moisture availability. Trees that are exposed to more wind and light are showing more browning and leaf drop than those in more protected areas.

Mushroom Kingdom

With recent rain, mushrooms have been popping up from the forest floor and fallen branches.

Check out this video of Ranger Chad Shaneyfelt talking about Chicken of the Woods: https://www.facebook.com/reel/588507970759408

Happenings

Western Maryland

Sept 25-27: Anna Martin Plein Air Art Workshops @ Spruce Forest (Grantsville, MD)

Pre-registration required

garrettarts.org/event-directory/

Oct 8-12: Garrett County Autumn Glory Festival. Various locations & events included (parades, craft shows, music and arts, turkey dinners, etc.)

visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory/

Central Maryland

Oct. 4: Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area Tree ID Hike

South Appleton Lot, 2000 Appleton Road, Elkton

Join a Ranger to learn how to identify common native hardwood trees, then try out your new skills on a 2-mile, easy hike. Program is free, but day-use (parking) fees apply.

Eastern Shore

Statewide – Fishing and Hunting

Autumn is a great time to get outdoors for every activity, as fall colors provide a spectacular backdrop for Maryland’s anglers and hunters. Find out what’s in season at dnr.marland.gov and purchase your outdoor recreation licenses and permits at MD Outdoors, the official online licensing site of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.