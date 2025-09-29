Maryland Department of Natural Resources to Begin Fall Trout Stocking for 2025

September 29, 2025

Rainbow trout, photo by Alan Klotz, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin its annual fall trout stocking program the first full week in October. The program will bring thousands of hatchery-raised rainbow, brown, and golden rainbow trout to streams and impoundments across the state. This initiative provides recreational fishing opportunities for anglers of all ages and skill levels throughout the autumn months.

“Our fall trout stocking program is a highly anticipated event for anglers statewide,” said Maryland DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries Division Director John Mullican. “We are committed to enhancing fishing opportunities and promoting outdoor recreation. The stocking program offers families and individuals a great chance to enjoy Maryland’s waterways while pursuing these vibrant fish.”

Crews will stock 29 waterbodies with more than 15,000 brown, golden rainbow, and rainbow trout averaging just less than a pound each. Anglers should consult the Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing or the DNR website for current fishing regulations. The waterbodies will be determined based on local conditions at the time of stocking. Daily updates with locations and numbers of trout stocked will be posted on DNR’s trout stocking webpage and shared through email and social media

The department encourages responsible fishing practices, including catch-and-release where appropriate, and urges all anglers to help keep Maryland’s waterways clean.

A valid Maryland fishing license is required for all anglers 16 years of age and older. A trout stamp is also required for those fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online through DNR’s new MD Outdoors portal or from licensed agents. Fishing license, tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish conservation work.