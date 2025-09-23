Episcopal Impact Fund Announces 2025 Poverty Relief Congregational Grants

For nearly 50 years, Episcopal Impact Fund has partnered with organizations providing food, shelter, healing, and hope. We are grateful to support their vital work serving our neighbors most in need.” — –Christina Alvarez, Episcopal Impact Fund, Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episcopal Impact Fund has a rich history of supporting communities in need. For almost 50 years, the Impact Fund has been committed to funding programs that alleviate poverty for Bay Area residents. In the current climate, low-income households are in economic distress and have less money to spend on necessities such as food, healthcare, and education. Our Poverty Relief Congregational Grants provide a safety net to families seeking stability and a path to self-sufficiency.

Most recently, working with long-term partners, we have focused our Poverty Relief Congregational Grants on organizations supporting our neighbors by providing food security, education, mental health, and safety net services. We support early childhood education and at-risk students, fund food pantries and meal programs for unhoused and low-income neighbors, strengthen safety net services like laundry, school backpacks, and household essentials, and accompany migrants, incarcerated people, and other vulnerable communities with dignity and compassion. Our Poverty Relief Congregational Grants have a broad and deep impact.

These organizations are at work throughout the Bay Area, serving local communities that are especially at risk — neighbors who are food insecure or experiencing homelessness, people exiting the justice system, women escaping domestic violence, asylum seekers, as well as organizations providing vital services to children and youth that help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in the Bay Area.

We are grateful and humbled to support their indispensable work.

Our 2025 Poverty Relief Congregational Grant recipients are:

• All Saints Episcopal Church, San Leandro – Food Pantry

• All Souls Episcopal Church, Berkeley – Open Door Dinner

• Bayview Mission – Safety Net Supplies and Summer Camp Resources

• Christ Episcopal Church, Alameda –Shelter and Services for the Unhoused

• Church of the Resurrection, Pleasant Hill – Inter-Faith Food Pantry

• Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Berkeley – Food Pantry

• Grace Cathedral, San Francisco – Community Preschool

• Grace Episcopal Church, Martinez – Laundry and Hygiene Program

• Holy Child and St. Martin Episcopal Church, Daly City – Food Pantry

• Holy Family Episcopal Church, Half Moon Bay – School Backpack Program

• Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Concord – Safety Net and Education Program

• St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, San Francisco – Food Pantry

• St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Albany – Food and Hygiene Program

• St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Novato – Food and Hygiene Program

• St. Francis Episcopal Church, San Francisco – Community Food Pantry

• St. John’s Episcopal Church, Oakland – Food Pantry

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, San Francisco – Inter-Faith Food Pantry

• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Berkeley – Hot Meals for the Hungry Program

• St. Mary the Virgin, San Francisco – Meal Bag Ministry

• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Palo Alto – Corrections Institutions Chaplaincy

• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, San Rafael – Death Row Prison Ministry

• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Belvedere – Meal Bag Ministry

• St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Danville – Safety Net Services for Transitioning Unhoused

To learn more about the life-changing works of these organizations and their programs, visit our website.

About Episcopal Impact Fund

Episcopal Impact Fund is creating pathways out of poverty for children, families, and youth in the San Francisco Bay Area. We channel our community’s time, talent, and treasure in a shared mission to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors have access to the dignified housing they need to thrive. Through trust-based philanthropy – grantmaking, advocacy, volunteer initiatives, and faith-based affordable housing development – we’re working toward a Bay Area where every person has the resources and opportunities to realize their full potential. Since our founding in 1977, the Impact Fund has helped elevate the lives of millions of our neighbors experiencing poverty. To learn more, visit www.episcopalimpact.org.

