Episcopal Impact Fund Night of Light Gala 2024, Raises Over $350K to Support Local Non-Profits in the Bay Area

The money and support that we receive from Episcopal Impact Fund allows us to continue doing the amazing work that we do every single day to change lives.” — Suzanne Martin, Alameda Point Collaborative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episcopal Impact Fund’s 2024 Night of Light Gala, “EpiscoProm,” was an enormous success — bringing in over $350,000 — thanks to hundreds of inspired community members, dozens of grantee organization partners, and dedicated sponsors.

Episcopal Impact Fund’s Annual Gala, Night of Light, is an opportunity for our Bay Area community to come together to enjoy one another’s company while they support the Impact Fund’s vision of a Bay Area where all our neighbors have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. This year’s 2024 Gala, “EpiscoProm”, was a huge success bringing in over $350,000, all of which will turn into grants to local non-profits doing deeply impactful work.

Proceeds from the sold-out event, held on Saturday, October 19 at The City Club of San Francisco, will support the vital work of our 40+ grantee organizations working tirelessly to support our neighbors experiencing poverty and housing insecurity in the San Francisco Bay Area.

More than 200 guests were moved by the inspirational story, delivered by Toni Eby, Executive Director of San Francisco SafeHouse. Toni introduced our guests to the amazing work being done by San Francisco SafeHouse.

“San Francisco SafeHouse goes beyond providing shelter—it offers a pathway to healing, stability, and dignity for women who have faced homelessness, trauma, and exploitation. As a graduate of SafeHouse, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of its individualized approach, from housing and therapy to education and employment support. SafeHouse doesn’t just help women survive; it empowers them to thrive and rebuild their lives with hope and purpose.”

They were also treated to the video stories of three additional grantees – Alameda Point Collaborative, HIP Housing, and Christ Episcopal Church Sausalito, each of whom deliver vital services ranging from stable housing, education, and food delivery, to Bay Area residents who are struggling to make the region their home.

Guests also enjoyed exciting live and silent auctions, casino style games, high school prom-style dance party, as well as a rousing version of the Episcopal Impact Fund Rah-Rah-Sis-Boom-Bah by Cheer San Francisco.

On behalf of the thousands of children and families served by our grantee partners every year, we extend our deepest appreciation to our premier sponsors: William J. Bennington and Diane B. Wilsey. Thanks to our amazing community, we’re creating pathways out of poverty by investing in a more stable future for people facing intergenerational poverty and a better Bay Area for us all.

About Episcopal Impact Fund

Episcopal Impact Fund is creating pathways out of poverty for children, families, and youth in the San Francisco Bay Area. We channel our community’s time, talent, and treasure in a shared mission to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors have access to the dignified housing they need to thrive. Through trust-based philanthropy – grantmaking, advocacy, volunteer initiatives, and faith-based affordable housing development – we’re working toward a Bay Area where every person has the resources and opportunities to realize their full potential. Since our founding in 1977, the Impact Fund has helped elevate the lives of millions of our neighbors experiencing poverty. To learn more, visit www.episcopalimpact.org.

