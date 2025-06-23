FR Conversions Launches the Pioneer II XL: Setting a New Standard for Space in a Type II Ambulance

FR Conversions’ new Pioneer II XL ambulance.

FR Conversions launches the Pioneer II XL: a Type II ambulance with Type III width for bariatric care—at a fraction of the cost.

With the Pioneer II XL, fleet owners and ambulance services will be able to leverage a similar workspace to a Type III at a fraction of the cost, without sacrificing mission, comfort or quality.” — Anoop Prakash, CEO of FR Conversions

WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FR Conversions , a national leader in emergency and mobility vehicle innovation, proudly announces the official launch of the Pioneer II XL, a revolutionary Type II ambulance that accommodates bariatric care by delivering the comparable interior width of a Type III at a significantly reduced cost.“With the Pioneer II XL, we’re delivering unmatched innovation, safety and efficiency,” said Anoop Prakash, CEO of FR Conversions. “This new addition to the Pioneer II family offers the most spacious environment in a Type II ambulance — comparable to a Type III. Now fleet owners and ambulance services will be able to leverage a similar workspace at a fraction of the cost, without sacrificing mission, comfort or quality.”The Pioneer II XL expands FR Conversions’ Pioneer II family of ambulances , which includes the Pioneer II, the Pioneer II Elite and the wider Type II ambulance offering, each engineered for durability, safety and performance. Amid long wait times for larger Type I and III units, the Pioneer II XL is available now, offering both affordability and immediate delivery — a critical advantage in today’s constrained procurement climate.Built on a durable ProMaster2500 159” chassis with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 8,900 pounds, the Pioneer II XL is tailored for performance and comfort with features like:● An EMT-engineered working environment designed by EMS professionals● The widest workspace in the Type II market with 44” of expanded cabinet-to-bench spacing for safer, more effective bariatric patient care● 6’4” interior height and 8’6” low exterior clearance, enabling more headroom without sacrificing access● 21” load height and 36’ turning radius for unmatched maneuverability● A dynamically crash-tested safety technology package● A digital main O₂ system with auto shutoff, 3,000-watt inverter and no-idle HVAC feature, enhancing operational efficiency, preventing costly oxygen leaks and keeping the crew and patient comfortable without idling the engine● All-aluminum LED-lit cabinetry, Lucite doors and secure locking storage● A five-year/100,000-mile powertrain warrantyAs the only conversion company to crash test its ambulances dynamically — not just pull tests — FR Conversions offers unmatched peace of mind for EMS professionals. The Pioneer II XL combines advanced electrical systems and exceptional fuel efficiency with a vertically integrated production process that keeps manufacturing streamlined and costs competitive. Designed for long-term performance and durability, it’s a fiscally efficient solution that helps fleet owners and operators minimize total cost of ownership without compromising on quality or safety.“EMS professionals are the backbone of emergency response,” said Brian Corke, Vice President of Product Management at FR Conversions. “We build based on what we hear works and what doesn’t. This vehicle gives fleet owners the option for a Type II build with the comparable space they would have in a Type III…without the Type III price tag.”To learn more about FR Conversions and its commitment to expanding mobility through innovative vehicle solutions, or to locate a dealer, visit frconversions.com ###About FR Conversions:FR Conversions is a leading provider of specialty vehicle conversions, offering solutions for ambulances, wheelchair-accessible vans, secure transport vehicles, and commercial mobility fleets. The company is dedicated to engineering high-quality, durable, and cost-effective conversion solutions that serve the needs of commercial fleets, public safety agencies, and non-emergency medical transport providers. For more information, visit www.frconversions.com

