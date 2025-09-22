In response to a judicial opening in the Northeast Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Donovan J. Foughty, the following four lawyers have submitted an application for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Committee.
Ashley Samuelson
Joseph Vetsch
Josh Frey
Ryan Hestbeck
Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward at least two candidates to Governor Kelly Armstrong.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Northeast Judicial Applicants to be Considered for Judicial Appointment
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.