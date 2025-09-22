Shippers Gain Reliable Full Truckload Services as ULS Freight Adds Drayage Trucking and White Glove Options

ULS Freight Truck for Full truckload services ULS Freight Drayage trucking services in Canada and the U.S ULS Freight Provides White glove service Across Canada and the U.S

ULS Freight expands logistics with full truckload, drayage trucking, and white glove service, giving shippers reliable and integrated transport solutions.

Shippers face complex challenges, from port delays to fragile deliveries. Our expanded services ensure reliable, efficient, and secure transport every step of the way.” — Salman Rehan - CEO at ULS Freight

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain disruptions, port congestion, and rising demand for specialized deliveries have placed increasing pressure on shippers across North America. ULS Freight has responded to these challenges by expanding its logistics portfolio. The company now offers comprehensive full truckload services, dependable drayage trucking services, and specialized white glove service for fragile or high-value goods. This expansion positions ULS Freight as a versatile partner for Canadian and cross-border shippers seeking reliability, efficiency, and attention to detail.

Growing Pressures in Freight and Logistics

The logistics industry continues to experience significant strain. Global trade disruptions, container shortages, and unpredictable port schedules create ripple effects that slow down supply chains. Shippers face higher costs, missed deadlines, and increased risk of damage to valuable goods.

Traditional providers often specialize in one segment of transport, forcing shippers to rely on multiple vendors for different needs. This fragmented approach leads to gaps in service and inconsistent accountability. ULS Freight recognized the demand for integrated logistics solutions that cover bulk shipments, port operations, and delicate deliveries within a single network.

Expanding into Full Truckload Services

ULS Freight has strengthened its offering with dedicated full truckload services. FTL provides shippers with exclusive use of a truck, reducing touchpoints and ensuring faster delivery times. This service benefits industries moving large volumes of goods, time-sensitive shipments, or products requiring minimal handling.

By securing consistent FTL capacity, ULS Freight gives shippers the ability to plan with confidence. Dedicated trucking routes reduce the risk of delays and allow businesses to manage inventory more efficiently. Clients benefit from fewer handoffs, which significantly lowers the chance of cargo damage compared to less-than-truckload transport.

Solving Bottlenecks with Drayage Trucking Services

Port congestion remains one of the most persistent issues in supply chain management. Delays at ports and intermodal terminals can lead to storage fees, late penalties, and stalled operations further down the supply chain. To address this challenge, ULS Freight has expanded into drayage trucking services.

Drayage plays a critical role in moving containers from ports and rail terminals to warehouses, distribution centers, or final destinations. By incorporating drayage into its service portfolio, ULS Freight helps clients avoid costly bottlenecks while ensuring goods transition smoothly from ships or trains to trucks. This service is supported by drivers trained in port operations and scheduling coordination, reducing the risk of missed pick-ups and container delays.

Precision Handling with White Glove Service

For many shippers, not all cargo is suited for standard transport. High-value, fragile, or sensitive products require a more specialized approach. ULS Freight has introduced white glove services to meet these demands.

White glove service extends beyond delivery by offering inside placement, assembly, and packaging removal. Industries such as healthcare, technology, retail, and construction rely on this level of care to ensure equipment arrives intact, operational, and ready for use. By providing this premium option, ULS Freight ensures clients do not need to outsource delicate shipments to separate providers.

The Value of Integrated Logistics Solutions

The introduction of full truckload services, drayage trucking, and white glove delivery represents more than an expansion of service categories. It demonstrates ULS Freight’s commitment to integrated logistics solutions that address every stage of the shipping journey.

Shippers benefit from streamlined communication and accountability when working with a single provider. Rather than coordinating between multiple carriers, ULS Freight clients rely on one partner to manage high-volume freight, port transitions, and sensitive deliveries. This reduces complexity, lowers administrative costs, and improves overall supply chain reliability.

Meeting Modern Shipper Expectations

The logistics sector has shifted from a focus on price alone to a balance of reliability, flexibility, and customer service. Shippers increasingly expect transparency, predictable scheduling, and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

ULS Freight addresses these expectations by aligning its operations with shipper priorities. Full truckload services guarantee efficiency for bulk cargo. Drayage trucking services resolve issues caused by port delays. White glove service ensures specialized shipments receive the handling they require. Together, these services allow shippers to build stronger supply chains capable of withstanding market pressures.

Industry Commitment and Company Vision

“Shippers need more than trucks — they need trust, reliability, and precision,” said Salman Rehan, CEO at ULS Freight. “Our mission is to deliver services that address the most pressing challenges in freight today. By expanding into full truckload, drayage, and white glove deliveries, we give our clients the confidence that their supply chains will remain strong and resilient.”

This expansion reflects ULS Freight’s vision of becoming a comprehensive logistics partner for businesses of all sizes. The company continues to invest in training, equipment, and technology to support its growing portfolio. By integrating multiple solutions under one umbrella, ULS Freight creates long-term value for Canadian shippers and those engaged in cross-border trade.

About ULS Freight

ULS Freight is a Canadian logistics provider committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and customer-focused transport solutions. With services spanning full truckload shipping, drayage trucking services, and white glove service, the company supports industries including retail, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. ULS Freight’s mission is to strengthen supply chains by offering dependable service, clear communication, and scalable solutions for modern shipping needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.