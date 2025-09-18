Following RCC STORE 2025, 247 GARD Expands Commitment to Canadian Retail Security

247 Gard's Retail Security Guards present in a retail store 247 Gard's Retail Security Guard Conducting Loss Prevention Services Security Guard Mobile Patrolling the Retail Parking Areas

247 Gard expands retail security services across Canada, introducing advanced loss prevention, training, and technology to combat rising theft and fraud.

247 GARD expands its retail security services across Canada, delivering advanced loss prevention strategies that reduce theft, protect staff, and support retailer profits.” — Danish Rehan - CEO of 247 Gard

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful showing and engaging with the diverse retail audience at the RCC Store Conference 2025, 247 Gard has announced an expanded commitment to cover retail businesses across Canada. Being a successful security operator in the Canadian security industry, the security brand has helped businesses with modern loss prevention strategies. Going further on its mission to shrink losses in the retail businesses, the company aims to equip retailers with advanced training and stronger partnerships in response to rising threats in physical and digital retail environments.

Held on June 3-4 at the Toronto Congress Centre, RCC Store 2025 brought together over 2000 retail decision makers, thought entrepreneurial individuals, and security professionals across Canada to sit and have a healthy debate on the ongoing retail challenges. The core debate revolved around loss prevention and retail security services, as the security providers, i.e., 247Gard, present at the conference shared their thoughts and experience while serving retail security services to the retail businesses. 247 Gard’s officials engaged with the retailer’s questions and concerns over the rising shrinkage, organized crimes, internal theft, and also the growing pressures that the retailer had to face every day.

That said, after the successful interaction with retailers and getting insights into their most frightening concerns, 247 Gard is rolling out the following initiatives over the coming months;

Focusing on Retail-oriented Training

Updated training modules focused on identifying and intercepting suspicious behaviors, potential opportunities for internal theft, and shoplifting patterns that occur at a certain retail workplace. 247 Gard trains its security guards and loss prevention officers with scenario-based training in risk departments like electronics, cosmetics, and garments, to ensure security personnel are better prepared for unexpected situations. Moreover, they familiarize their guards with regular risk audits and feedback loops with store teams to adjust tactics and strategies based on real data from the retail store.

Better synchronization of Security Teams with the Surveillance Technologies

Modern technologies, including advanced cameras alone, cannot ensure the reduction in internal and external threats. Integration of advanced surveillance tools like electronic article surveillance (EAS) with the physical surveillance of security professionals augments retail security. Furthermore, loss prevention officers use modern surveillance gadgets to analyze data analytics to spot trends in the shrinkage of inventory and theft, which enables them to take preemptive actions by enabling early detection of potential threats.

Customized Security Services for Diverse Retail Environments

247 Gard offers flexible packages, and retailers can get customized contracts according to their retail workplace. They have licensed and trained security guards for small retailers up to large malls and department stores. Their security teams stay in coordination with store managers and law enforcement to provide integrated security plans that give retailers an extra layer of security to reduce losses in case of emergencies. Not just that, 247 Gard also conducts regular security assessments and incident reporting to enhance transparency and accountability towards the retail owners, which gives them a competitive edge in the security industry.

Best Practices For Legal And Regulatory Authority

With the commitment to protecting retailers and providing loss prevention in retail stores, 247 Gard ensures that all security personnel are fully licensed, trained, insured, and meet the provincial regulations. This security agency, 247 Gard, knows the role retailers play in the Canadian economy; for this, they work closely with retailers to help reduce the insurance premiums (through risk management and loss prevention strategies) and manage their legal exposures. Their security teams are trained enough to decide when to verbally neutralize the threats and when to use force.

Why Now is the Time for Preparedness

The Canadian retail industry is facing a lot of financial challenges, not from government policies, but from retail theft, organized retail crimes, internal fraud, and customers' and staff safety issues. These safety challenges don’t just cost retailers financial loss, but they erode customer trust, hurt employee morale, and furthermore, they complicate insurance and regulatory burden to the business owners.

247 Gard’s recent commitment and expanded security strategies aim to turn the tide. Being one of the most trusted security companies in Canada, they have adopted proactive, advanced technology-enabled, and deep collaborative measures that seek lower rates for retail security services while maintaining the welcoming environment that most of the Canadian retailers expect.

From CEO

“The discussions and insights at RCC STORE 2025 reaffirmed the need for proactive, hands-on retail security,” said Danish Rehan, CEO of 247 GARD. “We are committed to expanding our services and supporting Canadian retailers with practical, effective solutions that protect both people and profits.”

247 Gard has been serving Canadian retailers with specialized loss prevention and retail security services. They provide static, patrol, and elite suit and tie security guards with 24/7 dispatch units. The security agency combines trained security personnel with modern technology and strategic partnerships to reduce theft, protect staff and customers, to spread the sense of safety in the retail environment.

247 Gard Security Services

+1 437-524-6778

info@247gard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.