New Episode of 'Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew' Discusses How We Treat Pain for Plantar Fasciitis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is an entertaining health and wellness show hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky . Dr. Drew introduces us to cutting edge ideas in this new era of health and medicine. From the latest medical breakthroughs to simple home health solutions, Dr. Drew discusses it all with leading experts. Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew topics are timely and compelling, including brain health, emotional resilience, vitality and aging, super foods for cancer prevention, and the “magic pills” of exercise. The program also informs us about the role each of us play in creating a healthier life and world. Dr. Drew brings his insight and knowledge to each episode as he presents a truly global picture of health practices, both new and time-tested. For more information about this segment on Plantar Fasciitis or to tune in, please visit: http://HealthUncensoredTV.com Airing May 19th and May 27th, EmCyte Corporation took center stage to discuss groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of plantar fasciitis. Dr. James Losito, a leading podiatrist from Barry University’s Foot and Ankle Institute, joined Dr. Drew to educate viewers on the condition—its symptoms, how patients can perform a self-check, and its underlying cause as an inflammatory issue. Dr. Losito highlighted the promising results of regenerative therapies in promoting natural healing.“Our mission is to bring lasting relief to patients through innovative and personalized treatments that harness the body’s natural healing potential in a manner that’s unique to our technology.”— Patrick Pennie, EmCyte Corporation President & CEOThe program also welcomed Patrick Pennie, Founder, President, and CEO of EmCyte Corporation, who detailed how EmCyte is rewriting what’s possible in regenerative medicine. EmCyte’s therapies harness the body's own healing potential through platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cells derived from bone marrow, aiming to stimulate tissue regeneration and repair. Together, Dr. Losito and Mr. Pennie emphasized that patients are seeing transformative results, with many avoiding surgery altogether. As regenerative medicine continues to gain traction, EmCyte is leading the charge in developing treatments that empower the body to heal itself."At Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, we’re proud to partner with pioneers like EmCyte Corporation to spotlight the future of medicine. This segment exemplifies our mission to bring powerful, life-changing information to the forefront—empowering viewers with real solutions and hope for a healthier tomorrow.” — Orlando J. Espinosa, Executive Producer of Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew###EmCyte CorporationEmCyte Corporation is a global leader in autologous regenerative biologics, pioneering advanced point-of-care solutions that empower physicians to deliver powerful, patient-specific therapies. Founded on a commitment to scientific integrity, clinical performance, and innovation, EmCyte develops and manufactures state-of-the-art systems for the preparation of Platelet Rich Plasma, Bone Marrow Concentrates, Adipose Concentrates, and Plasma Protein Concentrates at the point of care. Its portfolio of patented technologies, including the PURESupraPhysiologic platforms, sets new standards for yield, purity, and customization in regenerative biologics. https://emcyte.com Driven by a mission to optimize healing and restore quality of life without surgery, EmCyte supports physicians with precision biologics, ultrasound-guided training, and ongoing clinical support. EmCyte’s solutions are trusted worldwide delivering regenerative outcomes that are both measurable and meaningful. With an unwavering focus on safety, efficacy, and performance, EmCyte continues to lead the evolution of biologic-based care at the bedside and beyond.Health Uncensored with Dr DrewHealth Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a groundbreaking health and wellness program hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a beloved media personality. Dr. Drew engages with a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, celebrities and everyday people to provide viewers with practical advice, evidence-based information, and unfiltered discussions about wellness, mental health, and the importance of proactive health management. With a commitment to empowering audiences through education while entertaining them with an open dialogue, Health Uncensored aims to explore the complex landscape of health, addresses pressing medical issues, implements better lifestyle choices, and shares the latest in medical research with candor and insight.About BrandStar EntertainmentBrandStar Entertainment is renowned for its award-winning television shows, offering companies of all sizes unparalleled opportunities to forge stronger connections with their audiences. Whether opting for our custom branded integrations on our national and local television shows, leveraging our digital services to deepen your connection with your audience, or partnering to build 'something bigger' together. Content is king at BrandStar Entertainment, no matter the platform.

