Theta Lake Delivers New AI-Powered Compliance and Security Capabilities within Webex by Cisco

New Webex Compliance Hub Powered by Theta Lake Adds Capabilities for Webex and AI Assistant Communications Inspection, Governance, Security Observability, and Archiving Leveraging Theta Lake’s Patented DCGA Capabilities

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, a multi-award winner for unified communications and collaboration compliance, a recognized Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, and ranked #1 for Regulatory Compliance, #1 for Investigations, and #1 for Internal Analytics and Insights in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, today announced the anticipated launch of a new Cisco product offering, Webex Compliance Hub. Powered by Theta Lake, this unified and built-in Cisco solution will provide comprehensive integrated compliance and risk management capability for the Webex Suite, including for the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex. It is designed to help organizations meet compliance and security requirements and mitigate regulatory risks.“Cisco has long been a leader in providing comprehensive security, compliance, and privacy solutions. Our partnership with Theta Lake is pivotal to continue empowering our customers, particularly those in highly regulated industries, to not only meet but exceed their compliance requirements across all forms of digital communication,” said Amit Barave, VP, Product Management, Webex by Cisco. "By providing a single, integrated platform for capture, eDiscovery, and risk detection, we are enabling our customers to unlock the full potential of Webex while collaborating with confidence and security.”Solution Overview- Webex Compliance Hub will be supplementary to Webex Control Hub and will be available for all existing and new Webex customers.- The solution provides compliance and risk functionality, which includes capture, compliant archiving, recordkeeping reconciliation, eDiscovery, legal hold, inspection, supervision, surveillance, remediation, observability, and enforcement across text-based, voice and audio, and video communications via a multi-certified secure and trusted cloud native solution.- The capability will cover Webex Messaging, Webex Meetings, Webex Calling, SMS, Call Logs, Webex Meetings In-Meeting Chat, Transcripts, Cisco AI Assistant for Webex output, and Slido.The Unified Future of Digital Communications GovernanceCollaboration in the workplace between humans and AI—whether through chat, voice, or video—requires a unified strategy for compliance, security, and governance. With the addition of Webex Compliance Hub, Cisco can provide industry-leading capabilities to help meet the compliance, security, and governance needs of digital and AI communications across any industry.“Theta Lake’s mission is to provide an AI and Cloud Native solution for governance that is built into the fabric of multi-channel communications and collaboration in the modern workplace,” said Devin Redmond, CEO and Co-founder, Theta Lake. “Our vision is to replace the legacy approach of single mode archiving that created reactive compliance with the ability to cover any modality; provide compliant recordkeeping; deliver AI powered insights; address risk across regulatory compliance, human and AI conduct, and address data protection in digital and AI communications; and drive proactive response, remediation, and enforcement that improves compliance and security outcomes. We are excited about how Theta Lake’s capabilities offered in the Webex Compliance Hub can deliver on that mission in the market with customers.”See the Solution In ActionAttendees of WebexOne, September 28 - October 1, 2025 in San Diego, are encouraged to visit the Webex Showcase and the Theta Lake booth #B5.About Theta LakeTheta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Cisco and Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, Salesforce and Slack, Zoom, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture any modality to pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), aiComms (AI tools), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

