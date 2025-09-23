Homesage.ai Unveils AI Models That Weigh Property Condition for More Accurate Valuations

AI-driven insights from HomeSage.ai for smarter property decisions How HomeSage.ai uses AI to enhance property analysis

Homesage.ai’s new AI models streamline due diligence, providing real estate professionals with actionable insights in seconds.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate industry has long relied on traditional automated valuation models (AVMs) that overlook a crucial detail: the actual condition of a property.



Homesage.ai, a leading AI-powered real estate analytics provider, bridges this gap with advanced technology that delivers instant, AI-powered assessments of property condition and repair needs, empowering professionals to identify opportunities and avoid costly surprises.



Unlike conventional tools that rely on generic data or outdated assumptions, Homesage.ai’s platform leverages advanced computer vision to evaluate Property Condition, grading properties’ physical condition from Excellent to Very Poor.



Homesage.ai’s system analyzes both MLS and off-market listings across the U.S., providing a clear and reliable picture of a property's actual condition alongside comprehensive Renovation Cost Estimates.



"Our goal is to remove the uncertainty from real estate analysis," said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. "By combining AI-driven condition assessment with market value analysis, we help real estate professionals make informed decisions quickly and confidently."

The Property Condition API automatically categorizes properties into five clear condition levels: Excellent, Good, Outdated, Poor, and Very Poor.

Each report includes up-to-date Renovation Cost Estimates, After-Repair Values (ARV), and Profit Projections, providing meaningful, actionable insights for every listing.

Streamlining Due Diligence Across the Industry

Real Estate Investors: Instantly access key indicators, Renovation Cost Estimates, and Profit Projections, helping them target the best opportunities and avoid hidden costs.

Lenders and Financial Institutions: Save time on due diligence and make better lending decisions with clear property insights backed by data, reducing manual review.

Realtors and Brokers: Offer clients unique insights into Property Condition and Renovation Cost, supporting smarter negotiation and faster sales.

Property Managers and Insurers: Use Property Condition Analysis for better maintenance planning, portfolio analysis, and accurate appraisals.

Homesage.ai processes data from over 140 million properties, combining proprietary AI with nationwide comparables and market trends for reliable valuation.

The result: actionable insights like Investment Potential Scores, Price Flexibility Scores, Renovation Cost Estimates, and Rental Projections, everything needed for a thorough, real-time investment analysis.

About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit Homesage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

