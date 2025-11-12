Homesage.ai Launches Advanced AI Rent Estimation Tool for Real Estate Lenders and Investors

Homesage.ai launches advanced AI-powered rent estimation tool for real estate lenders and investors.

Next-Generation AI models Delivers Instant Rental Income Projections and ROI Analysis for Both Short-Term (Airbnb) and Long-Term Investment Properties

Real estate lenders and investors face mounting pressure to accelerate due diligence while maintaining rigorous risk assessment standards” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered real estate technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Advanced AI-powered API, a comprehensive tool designed specifically for real estate lenders, investors, and PropTech platforms seeking data-driven rental income analysis across the United States.​​

The new API suite provides granular rental projections for both short-term (Airbnb) and long-term rental scenarios, delivering crucial financial metrics including cash flow analysis, cap rate calculations, and Net Operating Income (NOI) assessments.

By providing insights on over 145 million US properties, the API enables lenders and investors to make faster, more accurate underwriting and investment decisions.​​

"Real estate lenders and investors face mounting pressure to accelerate due diligence while maintaining rigorous risk assessment standards," Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. "Our AI Rent Estimation API transforms rental analysis from a days-long manual process into an instant, data-backed intelligence system that reduces loan processing time and enhances portfolio quality."

The Rental Estimate APIs leverage advanced neural networks and machine learning algorithms to analyze local market trends, comparable properties, and historical performance data.

The system delivers actionable insights that traditional valuation methods cannot match, including 36-month rental income forecasting, seasonal demand forecasting for short-term (Airbnb) rentals, and comprehensive return-on-investment calculations.​

Key features of the AI Rent Estimation API include:

- Real-time rental income projections for both short-term (Airbnb) and long-term rental strategies

- Automated cap rate analysis and cash flow projections

- Net Operating Income (NOI) calculations with expense modeling

- Internal Rate of Return (IRR) assessments for investment properties

- Integration with property condition and renovation cost data for comprehensive analysis

- REST API architecture for seamless integration with lending platforms and investor tools

For lending institutions, the API integration delivers measurable operational improvements.

Forward-thinking lenders using Homesage.ai's property analytics APIs have reduced loan processing cycles from hours to minutes while maintaining valuation consistency from pre-qualification through closing.

The API particularly benefits real estate investors evaluating short-term rentals versus traditional long-term rental strategies.

By factoring in local market dynamics, seasonal trends, and occupancy rates, the system provides the comparative data needed to optimize investment decisions and maximize returns.​

Homesage.ai's API suite integrates seamlessly with existing loan origination systems, CRM platforms, Real Estate, and PropTech applications through a comprehensive REST API architecture.

The company provides sandbox environments, detailed documentation, and responsive technical support to ensure rapid deployment.​​



About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market.

The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, insurers, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit Homesage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

Discover how AI can help you unlock the future of real estate with 7 powerful AI-driven strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.