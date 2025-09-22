Submit Release
Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins Fight for Women and Girls

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that she joined 28 states and territories in continuing the fight for women and girls to have spaces in sports and other activities.  

Attorney General Bird joined briefs supporting both West Virginia and Idaho’s state laws that keep men and boys out of women’s sports.  

“Women and girls deserve a space of their own to play sports. The Constitution and Title IX grant them that right. It’s basic biology and common sense,” said Attorney General Bird. “Unfortunately, not everyone has gotten the message. I won’t stand by as courts make radical misinterpretations of our laws and deny women and girls their fundamental rights.”  

To support West Virginia before the Fourth Circuit, Iowa joined an amicus brief along with Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wyoming, and Guam.  

To support Idaho before the Ninth Circuit, Iowa joined an amicus brief along with Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Guam.  

Read the full briefs here and here.  

