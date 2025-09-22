Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney - Williams County

Assistant State's Attorney
Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/williams
The Assistant State’s Attorney provides support to the State’s Attorney by prosecuting criminal offenses and providing legal representation to Williams County regarding civil matters.
Examples of Duties
The intent of this job description is to provide a representative summary of the primary duties and responsibilities performed by incumbents in this position. The duties and responsibilities described are not a comprehensive list and may change with or without notice. Incumbents must be able to perform the essential function of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.
- Conducts criminal prosecutions and civil litigations
- Attends and represents Williams County in various courtroom proceedings, such as bond hearings, pre-trial hearings, suppression hearings, bench trials, and jury trials
- Drafts and files motions, briefs, and other pleadings
- Reviews law enforcement records and prepares criminal charging documents
- Consults with law enforcement personnel regarding investigations and legal procedures
- Presents criminal and non-criminal juvenile petitions to the Court for adjudication and disposition
- Presents mental health involuntary commitment petitions to the Court for consideration and disposition
- Maintains up-to-date knowledge of techniques, information, and developments in the legal field
- Assists in the duties of the State’s Attorney in their absence or as requested
- Maintains confidentiality of non-public records and makes available all data and information deemed a public record by the North Dakota Century Code.
Typical Qualifications
- Juris Doctorate Degree
- Must be a member in good standing with the North Dakota State Bar Association OR be able to obtain licensing shortly after hire
- Two (2) years of law experience, preferred
- Must possess a valid North Dakota Driver’s License or equivalent
- Must pass a thorough background check and pre-employment drug and alcohol screening
Special Working Conditions:
- Must be available to provide on-call legal assistance outside of regular work hours
Compensation: Starting salary is $110,000.00 based on qualifications and experience. Williams County provides generous benefits to full-time regular employees: paid sick and vacation leave, a fully paid health/dental/vision benefit plan for employees and dependents, term life insurance of $25,000, 100% contribution toward retirement benefits through the ND Public Employees Retirement System, and 12 paid holidays each year.
To learn more about Williams County, please visit our website: www.williamsnd.com/departments/county-information/
To learn more about living and working in Williams County, visit whereinwilliamscounty.com.
All offers of employment will be contingent upon successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, background check, and reference review.