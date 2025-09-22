Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney - Williams County

Assistant State's Attorney

Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/williams

The Assistant State’s Attorney provides support to the State’s Attorney by prosecuting criminal offenses and providing legal representation to Williams County regarding civil matters.

Examples of Duties

The intent of this job description is to provide a representative summary of the primary duties and responsibilities performed by incumbents in this position. The duties and responsibilities described are not a comprehensive list and may change with or without notice. Incumbents must be able to perform the essential function of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Conducts criminal prosecutions and civil litigations

Attends and represents Williams County in various courtroom proceedings, such as bond hearings, pre-trial hearings, suppression hearings, bench trials, and jury trials

Drafts and files motions, briefs, and other pleadings

Reviews law enforcement records and prepares criminal charging documents

Consults with law enforcement personnel regarding investigations and legal procedures

Presents criminal and non-criminal juvenile petitions to the Court for adjudication and disposition

Presents mental health involuntary commitment petitions to the Court for consideration and disposition

Maintains up-to-date knowledge of techniques, information, and developments in the legal field

Assists in the duties of the State’s Attorney in their absence or as requested

Maintains confidentiality of non-public records and makes available all data and information deemed a public record by the North Dakota Century Code.

Typical Qualifications

Juris Doctorate Degree

Must be a member in good standing with the North Dakota State Bar Association OR be able to obtain licensing shortly after hire

Two (2) years of law experience, preferred

Must possess a valid North Dakota Driver’s License or equivalent

Must pass a thorough background check and pre-employment drug and alcohol screening

Special Working Conditions:

Must be available to provide on-call legal assistance outside of regular work hours

Compensation: Starting salary is $110,000.00 based on qualifications and experience. Williams County provides generous benefits to full-time regular employees: paid sick and vacation leave, a fully paid health/dental/vision benefit plan for employees and dependents, term life insurance of $25,000, 100% contribution toward retirement benefits through the ND Public Employees Retirement System, and 12 paid holidays each year.

To learn more about Williams County, please visit our website: www.williamsnd.com/departments/county-information/

To learn more about living and working in Williams County, visit whereinwilliamscounty.com.

All offers of employment will be contingent upon successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, background check, and reference review.