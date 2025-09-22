Developmental Disabilities Taskforce on Aging Launched

Dear Colleagues and Friends,

I am pleased to share that OPWDD recently convened its inaugural meeting of the Developmental Disabilities Taskforce on Aging—a collaborative initiative between my office and the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC).

This taskforce brings together leaders, self-advocates, families, and subject matter experts to develop actionable recommendations that address the evolving needs of New Yorkers with developmental disabilities as they age. We recognize that this population often face unique challenges related to aging in place, healthcare access, and overall quality of life.

At OPWDD, we are committed to supporting people to live as independently and meaningfully as possible through every stage of life. As people with developmental disabilities live longer, healthier lives, we’re now faced with the opportunity—and responsibility—to adapt a service system that was not originally designed to support the complexities of aging. It’s a good problem to have, and one we are eager to solve.

We are grateful to have the partnership and insight of experts in aging, our colleagues at DDAC and, most importantly, the voices of families and people with lived experience. With this collective wisdom, I am confident we will shape innovative and effective strategies to enhance how we support people with developmental disabilities as they age—strengthening our system and improving lives across New York State.

With Gratitude,

Willow Baer

Commissioner