Saskatchewan Celebrates Annual Supply Chain Week

Province's Resilient Supply Chain Drives Economic Growth

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 21 to 27, 2025 as Supply Chain Week. This proclamation shows Saskatchewan's commitment to strengthening domestic production, responding to global trade challenges and supporting professionals who keep goods and services moving across the province and beyond.

"In Saskatchewan, we export nearly 70 per cent of everything we produce and it is imperative that we get our goods to customers throughout Canada and around the world as seamlessly as possible," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "A strong, reliable supply chain and the people who keep it running are crucial to our economic prosperity and livelihood. We are committed to working with our partners to create opportunities that will drive economic growth, improve job security, and increase trade competitiveness for generations to come."

With global tariffs and trade pressures increasing, Saskatchewan continues to invest in a resilient supply chain to support long-term economic stability. The province has signed memorandums of understanding with several other provinces to strengthen interprovincial trade and boost supply chain stability. These agreements signal a commitment to expanding infrastructure and economic cooperation across Canada.

"During Supply Chain Week in Saskatchewan, we celebrate the dedicated individuals who keep goods moving, shelves stocked, and services running across our province," Supply Chain Canada, Saskatchewan Institute CEO and Executive Director DonnaLyn Thorsteinson said. "From procurement and logistics to warehousing and distribution, supply chain professionals are the unsung heroes who ensure our communities and economy stay connected and resilient. We thank them for their unwavering commitment and essential contributions every day."

As part of the week's events, Supply Chain Canada - Saskatchewan will host their Saskatchewan Supply Chain Connect Conference and Tradeshow, bringing together leaders from across public and private sectors to share insights on innovation, trade strategy and supply chain security.

A strong, reliable supply chain is essential for boosting trade competitiveness, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth.

For more information, visit: Supply Chain Canada Association.

