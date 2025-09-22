Saskatchewan Construction Week Starts as Industry Leads in Growth

CANADA, September 22 - Released on September 22, 2025

Province Celebrates the Over 51,000 People Working in the Province's Construction Industry

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed September 22 to 27 as Saskatchewan Construction Week. The proclamation aims to raise awareness of the vital role the construction sector plays in growing the provincial economy, with the industry having contributed 7.1 per cent to Saskatchewan's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024.

"Our construction sector is, quite literally, helping build a better future here in this great province," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Thanks to the industry's hard work and our focus on improving the lives of citizens, more people than ever before are choosing to call Saskatchewan home. This influx of people has led to a construction boom, which shows just how crucial this sector is to job creation."

In 2024, 42,700 people were employed in Saskatchewan's construction sector, with this figure rising to 51,300 as of June 2025. That's more than 8,000 jobs added in the sector in the first half of the year alone.

"Saskatchewan Construction Week is an opportunity to recognize the essential contributions our industry makes to the province's growth and prosperity," Construction Association of Saskatchewan President and CEO Shannon Friesen said. "From major infrastructure projects to community developments, the construction sector is helping deliver on the Government of Saskatchewan's vision for a stronger, more connected province. We appreciate the government's ongoing investments in infrastructure and its commitment to workforce development, which are critical to meeting the needs of a growing population and economy. These investments send a strong signal that Saskatchewan is open for business and ready to build."

The value of Saskatchewan's construction sector saw an increase of 13.2 per cent between 2023 and 2024. This growth has largely been driven by new residents moving to the province, which has caused housing starts to increase by 84 per cent in the first six months of 2025. Building permits were also up 58.8 per cent in the first five months of the year. Both increases rank first among the provinces for year-to-date growth.

These significant contributions help Saskatchewan reach record-breaking GDP results year-after-year. In 2024, the province's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan continues to be the best place to do business in Canada.

