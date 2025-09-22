Saskatchewan Proclaims National Forest Week 2025 With a Focus on Resilience

CANADA, September 22 - Released on September 22, 2025

From September 22 to 26, the Government of Saskatchewan is celebrating National Forest Week 2025 under the theme "Roots of Resilience: From Seed to Canopy." This special week highlights the resilience and sustainability of Saskatchewan's forests, which cover more than half of the province's land and serve as a vital cornerstone of our rural and northern economies.

"Forest Week is a great time to remember the many ways that our forestry industry contributes to our quality of life," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "Our forestry sector has a great story to tell and is an important part of the province's Growth Plan. The week's theme speaks to Saskatchewan's vibrant, renewable forest itself, as well as the many hardworking people who have dedicated their careers to its long-term health and sustainability."

The forest sector is the second-largest industry in northern Saskatchewan, creating thousands of jobs and bolstering local communities. Six large forest products mills produce lumber, oriented strand board, and pulp. In addition, more than 140 smaller businesses produce a variety of primary and secondary products. Indigenous workers constitute roughly 29 per cent of forestry employment, the highest percentage in any province. Additionally, 32 per cent of the timber is allocated to Indigenous businesses, the highest in Canada. Overall, the industry promotes inclusive growth and contributes to the strengthening of the economy.

"Forestry is vital to our northern communities and to Saskatchewan's future," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Forest Week is an important reminder of the role forests play in our province and the need to manage them responsibly for future generations."

As we celebrate National Forest Week 2025, Saskatchewan recognizes the resilience of our forests and the people who depend on them. By working together to manage these resources responsibly, we can ensure our forest sector continues to grow for generations to come.

