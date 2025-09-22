Saskatchewan Transportation Week Runs Sept. 21 to 27

CANADA, September 22 - Released on September 22, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced Sept. 21 to 27 is Saskatchewan Transportation Week, which recognizes ongoing efforts of those who keep the province in motion and connected to the world.

"Saskatchewan has the largest per capita highway network in Canada," Marit said. "It is key to getting people to the services they need, along with supporting our land-locked province's export-based economy that helps sustain our quality of life. Thank you to everyone who plays a role in our transportation system operating safely, efficiently and moving Saskatchewan forward."

"The Saskatoon Transportation Club salutes the dedicated professionals across the logistics sector who keep goods and service flowing across the province, country and globe," Saskatoon Transportation Club President John Trumpy said. "We appreciate the ongoing work of everyone involved in designing, building and maintaining transportation infrastructure."

The Ministry of Highways 2025-26 Budget of $777 million invests in multi-year corridor projects such as Highway 5 east of Saskatoon, Highway 2 over Trans-Canada Highway 1 at Moose Jaw, Highway 39 twinning in the Weyburn area, and Highway 17 passing lanes north of Lloydminster.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways is responsible for a variety of key provincial transportation infrastructure. It operates and maintains more than 26,500 km of highways, 16 northern airports, 12 ferries and a barge, while investing in community airports, short line railway infrastructure and partnering with municipalities on road projects.

The ministry also operates the Highway Hotline, Saskatchewan's provincial road information system, at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ which provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires to help drivers and shippers plan their routes.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

-30-

