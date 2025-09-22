HAUNTED SHOOT HOUSE OPENS IN WATAUGA

Haunted Shoot House

FIRST TO USE REAL GUNS AND NON-LETHAL AMMUNITION IN HAUNTED HOUSE

The fear of the unknown is mankind's greatest fear” — Nephi Khaliki

WATAUGA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw is bringing the ultimate adrenaline-fueled Halloween attraction to Texas with the opening of the World's First Haunted Shoot House . This one-of-a-kind experience, located just minutes from Fort Worth, combines the terrifying thrills of a haunted house with the excitement of a shoot house.From September 24th through October 31st, brave souls can step into Blackout, the first-ever haunted shoot house, and face off against a ghastly "Ghost Fighter" in a race against the clock. Armed with only a six-shot Colt revolver and a dim lantern, participants must overcome their fear to neutralize the supernatural threat."We're taking the haunted house concept to the next level by giving participants the chance to become the hero of their own Western adventure," said Gator, founder of Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw. "The Haunted Shoot House will push visitors to their limits as they navigate the shadows and take down a cursed outlaw in a heart-pounding battle for the fate of the world."With a grand prize of $2,500 awarded to the player who completes the challenge in the fastest time, the Haunted Shoot House is sure to attract thrill-seekers and marksmen from across the region. Tickets are available now, with early bird pricing offering 50% off for a limited time.To learn more and reserve your spot, visit the Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw website at www.extremecowboyfastdraw.com/blackout . Don't miss your chance to experience the World's First Haunted Shoot House this Halloween season.Blackout is hosted by Aladdin Hookah Lounge at 6900 Denton Highway, Suite 111 and is open at 6pm to midnight Wed and Thursday and open 10am-2am Friday through Sunday.###About Extreme Cowboy FastdrawExtreme Cowboy Fastdraw is a Texas-based organization dedicated to preserving the traditions of the Old West through competitive, full-contact shooting sports. Founded in 2025, the company hosts a variety of events and experiences that challenge participants' marksmanship skills and frontier spirit.

Blackout Haunted Shoot House

