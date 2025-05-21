WATAUGA, TX MAKES HISTORY: PISTOL DUELING LEGAL IN CITY LIMITS

Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw

New extreme sport uses dueling to promote self-confidence in gun owners

Where there are no victims, there is no violence.” — Gator

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold and groundbreaking new sport is making national waves as Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw becomes the first sanctioned full-contact pistol dueling competition using real firearms and non-lethal ammunition. With official approval from the City of Watauga and its Police Department, the sport is set to debut to the public on July 4, 2025 with an exclusive Media and VIP Preview Event on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Aladdin Lounge, 6900 Denton Highway, Watauga, Texas.The public response has been immediate and electric. A launch video posted on Facebook has already gone viral, racking up over 450,000 organic views and 51,000 followers , signaling growing national interest in what many are calling the next evolution in shooting sports.While some are concerned that the sport may be promoting violence, the organizers say the sport is a confidence-building program for gun owners that will help prevent gun violence.“Where there are no victims, there is no violence, “says Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw creator and matchmaker, who goes only by the name “Gator”. “Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw transcends traditional firearms training by focusing on skills that help gun owners avoid confrontation, namely building self-confidence. This has far more impact on reducing gun violence than solely prosecuting criminals.”The sport promotes:*Confidence under pressure*A realistic perspective of both sides of a firearm*Stress management and inoculationCreated by the team behind the world-famous Las Vegas Gunfights , Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw uses Simunition, the same non-lethal training rounds used by military and law enforcement. In this 1 versus 1 sport, competitors engage in real duels with real firearms under strict safety protocols.It’s a concept that has drawn praise from major supporters focused on self-defense rights and gun owner accountability.“The Defense Resources Foundation provides vital assistance to individuals wrongfully prosecuted for self-defense,” said Army Ranger and Special Forces Hall-of-Famer, Barry Todd. “By sponsoring the Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw program, we empower gun owners to avoid confrontation while assisting those who are legally unable to avoid it.”Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw is not just a sport—it’s a movement aimed at shaping gun owners to be more prepared, more mentally tough, and more able to avoid confrontation in the real world. Watauga, Texas, now stands as the birthplace of this revolutionary approach to competitive firearms training and public safety education.MEDIA RSVP REQUIREDTo request credentials or confirm attendance at the June 6 Media & VIP Preview, email: match@extremecowboyfastdraw.comFor more information, visit:About Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw:Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw is a first-of-its-kind competitive shooting sport where participants duel using real firearms loaded with non-lethal Simunition. Created to build confidence with gun owners, instill a healthy perspective on firearms, and train adrenal management, the sport merges adrenaline-fueled action with stress inocculation training in a safe, highly structured environment.

Extreme Cowboy Fastdraw approved in Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.