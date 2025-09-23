Esther S. Takeuchi Announced as Keynote Speaker for 2025 Women of Innovation® Awards Event

Women of Innovation 2025 Anniversary Dr. Esther S. Takeuchi, Keynote Speaker

Recognizing Innovation and Leadership in Academia, Community, Corporate, Entrepreneurship, and Research; Youth Scholarships to be Awarded

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Technology Council has announced that the keynote address at the upcoming 20th Anniversary Women of Innovationawards event on Tuesday, October 28, will be delivered by Dr. Esther S. Takeuchi, a SUNY Distinguished Professor and the William and Jane Knapp Chair in Energy and the Environment at Stony Brook University.Dr. Takeuchi holds a joint appointment at Brookhaven National Laboratory as Chief Scientist and Chair of the Interdisciplinary Science Department. Previously, she was employed at Greatbatch, Inc. and was instrumental in the development of the lithium/silver vanadium oxide battery power sourcing life-saving implantable cardiac defibrillators.Dr. Takeuchi has more than 150 patents, is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Inventors Hall of Fame, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Charter Member of the National Academy of Innovation.She received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the E. V Murphree and Astellas Awards from the ACS and ECS Edward G. Acheson Award. She is a Fellow of the ECS, the AIMBE, and the AAAS. In addition, she has received the European Inventor Award, the Sigma Xi Walston Chubb Innovation Award, an honorary Doctorate from Notre Dame University, and the National Academy of Sciences Chemical Sciences Award.On Tuesday, October 28, forty-six accomplished Connecticut women will be honored for their achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the 20th annual Women of Innovationawards. “We are excited to recognize our 2025 Women of Innovation at our anniversary event and honored to bring Esther’s story to motivate and inspire attendees, especially those whose careers are just starting,” said Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC Executive Director.Nominees include scientists, researchers, academics, manufacturers, student leaders, entrepreneurs, and technicians who are driving scientific advancement and business growth throughout Connecticut. All finalists will be recognized at the ceremony. Youth finalists (high school juniors or seniors) will receive scholarships to further their educationThe 20th annual Women of Innovation awards event – always an exciting and inspiring evening - will include networking with technology and business leaders from across the state, as well as the official announcement of the category award winners. This year, the event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bristol.The 20th annual Women of Innovationawards event is sponsored by Medtronic (Platinum); Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP (Silver); Arvinas, Inc. (Bronze); Comcast Business (Bronze); Day Pitney LLP (Bronze); McCarter & English, LLP (Bronze); Otis (Bronze); Ensign Bickford (Award), and Carillon Technologies (Award and Scholarship). Supporting level sponsorships and scholarship funding is provided by Bento Engine, Income Conductor, IQ4, Fuel Cell Energy, Nel Hydrogen, NBT Bank, RSL Fiber Systems, Southern CT State University and Yale University. Media Sponsor is News 8 WTNH.All Women of Innovationnominees had to meet minimum requirements: currently working or studying in Connecticut, demonstrated strong leadership abilities, and serving as a mentor - either short or long-term, peer, career or life mentor. Nominees also met the specific requirements of the award category in which they were nominated.Sponsorships are still accepted (especially youth scholarship donations) and registration for the event is still open (spots are filling). A link to register, sponsor, donate, and additional details can be found at www.ct.org/womenofinnovation . For more information on how to support WOI and women leaders in STEM, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org.About The Connecticut Technology Council(CTC) recognizes women who have achieved remarkable success and are empowering other women and girls in scientific research, education, manufacturing & business. The Connecticut Technology Council is a statewide trade association, unites the state of Connecticut’s technology ecosystem, serving as a dynamic platform for idea exchange and resource sharing. Formed in 1994, CTC connects across sectors, firm sizes, and business models to drive innovation and growth in Connecticut's tech sector.The CTC offers exceptional networking, learning, and promotional opportunities, connecting a diverse network of technology leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and service providers. Members gain access to a dynamic community of influential tech leaders, founders, business owners, and partners.Through exclusive, invitation-only forums and signature events like the annual Women of Innovationawards, the CTC addresses key technology issues and trends, providing valuable insights and opportunities for knowledge sharing among industry experts and peers, both in Connecticut and globally. www.ct.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.