Nominations Due for the Connecticut Technology Council's 20th Annual Women of Innovation® Awards

Women of Innovation 2025 Anniversary Awards 2024 Connecticut Technology Council Women of Innovation Finalists

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Technology Council’s 2025 Women of Innovation awards, recognizing women innovators, role models, and leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) across the state, are due by Sunday, May 18.The Women of Innovation program, highlighting the significant accomplishments and varied career paths of Connecticut women in the STEM fields for over two decades, has created a vibrant community of women and girls who are passionate about making an impact, mentoring, leading, and sharing their expertise with those pursuing career development and growth. It is one of the largest networks of women in technology, science and engineering in Connecticut.Finalists in each of nine award categories are nominated by peers, coworkers, and mentors. A diverse panel of judges selects finalists and winners in two rounds of judging. All nominees must currently work or study in Connecticut and meet the specific requirements in the award category in which they were nominated. The 2025 award categories are: Youth Innovation & Leadership Collegian Innovation & Leadership Academic Innovation & Leadership – Secondary Academic Innovation & Leadership – Post-Secondary Entrepreneurial Innovation & Leadership Research Innovation & Leadership Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Small/Medium Business Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Large Business Community Innovation & LeadershipNominators must complete and submit the Women of Innovation Nomination Form at by midnight on May 18. To review the award categories and criteria and to complete the nomination form, visit https:// www.ct.org/womenofinnovation The 20th annual Women of Innovation awards event will be held on Tuesday, October 28 in Bristol, highlighting the accomplishments and impact of women in technology, science and engineering in Connecticut.“The Connecticut Technology Council is proud to host the 20th Anniversary Women of Innovation event with the support of our members, sponsors, and partners,” said Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC’s Executive Director. “We are excited to uphold the program’s legacy, highlight the impact these amazing women in STEM continue to make in Connecticut and beyond, and are honored to celebrate their impressive accomplishments.”The World Economic Forum noted earlier this year that STEM companies “in which female representation exceeds 30% are significantly more likely to financially outperform those with less. Gender diverse R&D teams are also more likely to introduce new innovations into the market within two years.”Data from the Women in Tech Network indicates that, as of 2025, women represent 35% of employees in STEM in the US — “a notable increase from previous years but still far from parity.” According to the National Science Foundation, the number of women entering STEM fields increased faster - by 31% - than the number of men entering STEM (up 15%) in the decade ending in 2021.The Connecticut Technology Council’s Women of Innovation finalists will be announced prior to the October 28 awards ceremony, which will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bristol, 4:30-7:00. On the evening of the awards celebration, all finalists are honored, and category winners are announced. The Youth finalists receive scholarships to further their education and career.For more information on how to support the Women of Innovation program and women leaders in STEM through sponsorship or scholarship fund donations, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org.Visit www.ct.org/womenofinnovation for more details and updates.About the Connecticut Technology CouncilThe Connecticut Technology Council (CTC), a statewide trade association, unites the state of Connecticut’s technology ecosystem, serving as a dynamic platform for idea exchange and resource sharing. Formed in 1994, CTC connects across sectors, firm sizes, and business models to drive innovation and growth in Connecticut's tech sector.The CTC offers exceptional networking, learning, and promotional opportunities, connecting a diverse network of technology leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and service providers. Members gain access to a dynamic community of influential tech leaders, founders, business owners, and partners. Through exclusive, invitation-only forums and signature events like the annual Women of Innovation awards, the CTC addresses key technology issues and trends, providing valuable insights and opportunities for knowledge sharing among industry experts and peers, both in Connecticut and globally. www.ct.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.