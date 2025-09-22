Governor Hochul Announces Commencement of 2025 World Canals Conference in Buffalo During the Erie Canal Bicentennial

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the 2025 World Canals Conference has commenced in Buffalo, during the Erie Canal’s Bicentennial year. Bringing an international audience together of canal enthusiasts, historians, and waterway experts, the group will celebrate and discuss the rich history and future of canal systems worldwide, with a special focus on New York State’s iconic Erie Canal.

“The Erie Canal is more than a waterway; it is a symbol of perseverance and progress,” Governor Hochul said. “Two hundred years ago, it stood as a marvel for innovation and determination fueling America’s growth and opening pathways of opportunity. Today, as we celebrate its bicentennial, I am honored to welcome the world to Buffalo, my hometown, for the 2025 World Canals Conference. Together, we will carry forward the Erie Canal’s legacy as a global symbol of connection, commerce, and possibility for the next century and beyond.”

The Erie Canal, a cornerstone of New York State's development and economic growth, commemorates 200 years of transformative impact on trade, transportation, recreation, economic development, environmental resiliency and community connectivity. Hosting the World Canals Conference in Buffalo underscores New York State's commitment to preserving and enhancing its historic waterways while fostering global collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

The 2025 World Canals Conference is cohosted by the New York Power Authority, the New York State Canal Corporation, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, and Visit Buffalo Niagara in collaboration with Inland Waterways International. As part of a yearlong Bicentennial commemoration of the original Erie Canal’s opening in 1825, the 2025 World Canals Conference promises to be a landmark event. Featuring a diverse program of presentations, workshops, and tours, attendees will have the opportunity to explore Buffalo's vibrant waterfront, vibrant Canal communities from Buffalo to Rochester and more, all while learning from each other about the Erie Canal's history, present and future, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing inland waterways around the world.

New York Power Authority Board of Trustees Chairman John Koelmelsaid, “Hosting the World Canals Conference in Buffalo is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Erie Canal's historical significance and its continued impact on our state. This event brings together experts and enthusiasts who share a passion for waterways, and it will provide a platform for innovative ideas and collaborations. We are proud to showcase the Erie Canal, and to support this global gathering as part of its Bicentennial celebration.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Erie Canal has played a pivotal role in shaping New York State's economy and culture since its opening in 1825. The 2025 World Canals Conference offers a unique chance to reflect on its past while envisioning its future. We are excited to welcome international delegates to Buffalo and to participate in meaningful discussions that will drive the preservation and enhancement of canal systems worldwide.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “The Erie Canal's Bicentennial is a significant milestone, and hosting the World Canals Conference in Buffalo is a fitting tribute to its enduring legacy. This conference will provide a forum for sharing knowledge, celebrating achievements, and planning for the future of canals. We look forward to welcoming attendees and honoring 200 years of the Erie Canal's rich history and bright future.”

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairperson Joan Kesner said, “New York State is honored to host the World Canal Conference, a perfect culmination to Canalside’s summer-long commemoration of the Erie Canal’s 200th anniversary. As we welcome guests from around the globe to Canalside, Governor Hochul and ECHDC are not only commemorating a pivotal part of our state and nation’s history but also looking forward to the Buffalo waterfront’s vibrant future.”

Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Executive Director Bob Radliff said, “We look forward to talking about the future of canals everywhere with the most forward-thinking experts in canalside development, waterway engineering and management, and canal tourism and preservation. There's no better time or place for this gathering than the Bicentennial of the Erie Canal and the Queen City of Buffalo. We are excited to showcase Buffalo and the region to our state, national and international attendees.”

Visit Buffalo President & CEO Patrick Kaler said, “We are thrilled to welcome the World Canals Conference to Buffalo at such a historic moment. For a week, our city will serve as a global gathering place to celebrate inland waterways, explore the future of sustainable waterway development, and honor the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal. With the Seneca Chief voyage setting out from our waterfront, Buffalo is proud to showcase both its history and its vision to an international audience.”

Inland Waterways International President Sharon Leighton said, “I am thrilled to welcome canal experts from around the world to Buffalo and my home waterway, the Erie Canal, as we commemorate its bicentennial. As we build and support this network of knowledge and information sharing, we will also be creating the means to help future generations understand and benefit from conservation about our inland waterways.”

For more information on the 2025 World Canals Conference, please visit the World Canals Conference website.

During the conference, on Wednesday, September 24, the Seneca Chief, a replica of the original Erie Canal boat New York State Governor DeWitt Clinton sailed from Buffalo to New York Harbor in 1825, will begin its journey to recreate that inaugural voyage. The Seneca Chief is scheduled to arrive in New York Harbor on October 26, the official anniversary of the completion of the Erie Canal. Created and built by the Buffalo Maritime Center, the project has been heralded as one of the largest community-based boatbuilding endeavors in the world. The Seneca Chief will make stops in communities across the Erie Canal and Hudson River, with commemorative events at each stop.