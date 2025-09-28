Honoring Gold Star Families

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated in gold light on Sunday, September 28, in honor of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, remembering all families who have lost a loved one in military service to our state and nation.

“Our Gold Star Mothers and Families are courageous and resilient — they are relatives of New York’s bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country while protecting their neighbors,” Governor Hochul said. “On this Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, we recommit ourselves to remembering those who dedicated themselves to service and country. We will never forget the shared sacrifices made by their families.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s steadfast leadership and support, New York State is once again honoring the extraordinary courage of our Gold Star Mothers and Gold Star Families. As these signature state landmarks shine in gold, they reflect the enduring light of the sons and daughters who made the ultimate sacrifice — and the families who carry their legacies forward with grace, strength, and unwavering love. May these beams of gold remind all New Yorkers of the service, sacrifice, and continued commitment of our Gold Star Families.”

Landmarks to be lit in tribute include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Every year since 1936, the final Sunday in September is set aside as a solemn day of remembrance for all who have borne the most difficult cost of freedom. New York State joins a grateful nation in honoring the resilience of these courageous families on this day and all days, standing ready, willing, and able at all times to serve all Gold Star Families in every way possible.

New York State is proud to have a longstanding commitment to serving the families who have sacrificed so much in defense of our nation’s liberty, including through initiatives like the Gold Star Parent Annuity program and the Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute (MERIT) Scholarship which stand as pillars of assistance for those who have lost loved ones in military service, ensuring that the memories and legacies of their service endures forever.

Gold Star Families Annuity Eligibility

New York State’s Gold Star Families Annuity was expanded to encompass the families of Service Members who give their lives for their country in both non-combat and combat theaters, a change that has been requested for more than a decade by DVS and the American Gold Star Mothers, New York State Chapter. The initiative also increases access to the annuity for spouses and children of those who have been killed in action. Governor Hochul’s leadership was paramount in seeing the historic measure finally become law as part of the 2025 Executive Budget.

Families seeking additional information regarding New York State’s Gold Star Families Annuity or the official application should visit the DVS website at https://veterans.ny.gov/gold-star-families-annuity-program. Individuals may also contact DVS at 1-888-838-7697 directly for eligibility information, assistance with the application, and to learn about other supportive resources, benefits, and programs for all who served.