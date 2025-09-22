Climate-Friendly Locomotives Begin Metro-North Service

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that new 4,200-horsepower Siemens Charger locomotives received last year for testing by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin passenger service on Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson Line at the start of Climate Week NYC, Monday, Sept. 22. These new locomotives provide riders with even more reliable service while reducing airborne pollutants by 85 percent, all while producing 1,000 more horsepower than the current fleet.

"Metro North is charging into the future with faster, greener, and more reliable locomotives," Governor Hochul said. "There is no better way to kick off climate week than by further enhancing the emissions-reducing power of mass transit. I will always be a champion for New York's commuters, and by modernizing our Metro-North fleet, tens of thousands of riders every single day will have a smoother, faster ride."

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Transit is already the antidote to climate change, and it’s only getting cleaner and greener as we replace Metro-North’s aging diesel fleet with top-of-the-line diesel-electric locomotives. These are just the first of many new trains to come as part of the MTA Capital Plan’s $11 billion investment in new rolling stock.”

The new locomotives will be able to travel farther under electric power than the current fleet of locomotives, the GE P32s, which operate under electric power only in the tunnels in and out of Grand Central Terminal, a distance of four miles. The new locomotives can operate in electric mode the entire 102 miles of Metro-North’s third rail territory, which extends to Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line, Southeast on the Harlem Line, and Pelham on the New Haven Line. The new locomotives are compliant with Tier IV of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s vehicle emission standards, significantly improving emissions and noise pollution in densely populated areas across the State of New York.

Enhanced reliability is made possible by ultramodern monitoring and diagnostic systems that allow crews to spot and fix issues quickly.

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said, “Metro-North couldn’t be more excited to bring these powerful, reliable, and green locomotives to our railroad. With these on time, on budget, and American made locomotives, we are making a significant, long-term investment in the service we provide. These locomotives are key to our transition to a faster and cleaner fleet in the coming years. Like everything we do at Metro-North, this is all possible thanks to the hard work of our employees.”

Rolling Stock Siemens Mobility North America President Tobias Bauer said, “Today marks a proud milestone for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Metro North Railroad, Siemens Mobility, and for rail innovation in America. The Charger locomotives entering revenue service are more than just trains, they represent our shared commitment to modern and reliable transportation for millions of passengers. Built right here in the U.S., these locomotives combine cutting-edge technology with proven performance, and we’re honored to celebrate this moment alongside our partners at the MTA at Grand Central Terminal.”

In 2021, the MTA’s Metro-North Railroad placed an order with Siemens Mobility for 27 Dual Mode Charger locomotives, known by the model number SC42-DM. These locomotives operate on both diesel-electric and third-rail electric power, enabling them to run on all of Metro-North’s non-electrified lines and switch to electric power for electrified routes, including in Grand Central Terminal. These locomotives are being manufactured at the Siemens Mobility rolling stock facility in Sacramento, CA, and delivered to Metro-North through 2027.

The purchase of these new Siemens Charger locomotives was funded by the MTA's 2015-19 and 2020-24 Capital Plans, along with funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Representative Pat Ryan said, "This upgrade to Metro-North’s rolling stock is a transformative investment in cleaner air and more reliable service for Hudson Valley commuters and visitors. That's a win for Hudson Valley families and that's a win for the environment. I’ll always fight for investments that improve the rider experience and protect our precious environment.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, "Metro-North's new hybrid locomotives are good news because they replace engines that are more than 30 years old, giving customers a more reliable commute and reducing maintenance costs. The new locomotives, which can be powered by electricity, are also a step in the right direction in climate benefits and demonstrates that Metro-North is working to convert to more environmentally friendly trains and infrastructure.”

State Senator Rob Rolison said, “I congratulate Metro-North Railroad on the introduction of the new Siemens Charger trains, a major investment in our region’s transportation infrastructure. These modern, sustainable locomotives will replace aging rolling stock and deliver more efficient service across both electric and diesel territory. This upgrade not only improves the Hudson Line experience for daily commuters but also strengthens the connection between the Hudson Valley and the New York metropolitan area."

Assemblymember Anil Beephan said, “Metro North’s commitment to cleaner and more reliable service is great news for Dutchess County. These new locomotives equipped with modern monitoring systems are an important step that will help reduce delays while keeping service dependable for the residents and visitors. I appreciate Metro North’s investment and look forward to seeing these improvements benefit our riders.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “I'm so pleased to see these state-of-the-art new locomotives being put into service, especially during 'Get There Green' Week when we celebrate greener, cleaner transportation. Public transit already helps us cut down on emissions by getting single-passenger gas vehicles off the road. These new trains will further reduce emissions by using electricity during more of their trips. This is a major step forward for our region.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Investing in clean, reliable transportation is an investment in our communities, and our future. These new Siemens Charger locomotives will not only improve service for Metro-North riders, but will also help reduce emissions, protect public health, and move us closer to our climate goals. This is an important step forward for Westchester County families, commuters and future generations, and we thank our partners at the MTA for their leadership on this project.”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “I’m grateful MTA has made this investment in new, innovative, and energy efficient equipment to replace diesel locomotives that have been in service for three decades. Dutchess County is excited to be the primary beneficiary of these American made hybrid locomotives having the largest number of stations outside of the electrified track network on the Harlem and Hudson lines. The new engines, designed to be exceptionally energy efficient, will reduce fuel consumption and most importantly for our community, significantly reduce air pollution.”