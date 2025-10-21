Transforming Downtown Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the creation of the first state park in the City of Rochester has taken a big step forward with the release of the framework plan outlining the proposed vision and timeline for the construction of the future High Falls State Park. The plan was presented to the public today at an open house at Monroe Community College in Rochester and is available for review here.

“I am thrilled that the Rochester community’s vision for the new High Falls State Park is coming to life,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will transform downtown Rochester by connecting people to the dramatic Genesee River gorge and celebrating its rich ecological, cultural and industrial history. Creating safe and welcoming places to “Get Offline and Get Outside” is how we build healthier, more prosperous and more connected communities across our state.”

Phased construction of the new park is expected to begin in late 2026.

The framework plan was developed by national landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm OLIN, along with local firms Highland Planning, LiRo Engineers, TY Lin, Trophy Point, Flaum Management, and other consultants. Planners have met over the last 12 months with local stakeholders, held public meetings and sent mailings to more than 4,000 addresses to solicit community input.

The resulting Vision Statement for the park states: “High Falls State Park is an oasis of natural beauty in the heart of Rochester that connects communities and visitors with the awe-inspiring Genesee River gorge and waterfall, as well as the city’s rich ecological, cultural, and industrial history.”

The new plan calls for the future park to be accessed through nine gateways that connect to surrounding streets and trails, including two vehicle gateways at Falls Street and Suntru Street for ADA accessibility and public drop-off areas. A new park trail system will stretch over 2.5 miles within the gorge, incorporating recreation, exploration and important historical resources. Additional story-telling of the area’s unique cultural and social heritage will be incorporated into other aspects of the Park.

The 40-acre park, featuring the spectacular 80-foot waterfall, would be open year-round and include several distinct focal points to experience nature, gather with friends and family, and learn about Rochester’s heritage, including:

An overlook off the island at the base of the waterfall to immerse visitors in the ever-changing energy of the landscape and allow them to feel the mist of the falls;

An expanded overlook at the current High Falls Terrace Park to provide panoramic views of the gorge, river below and the surrounding city.

Multiple playgrounds to provide a destination for play, learning and experiences for all ages and abilities;

A “relic garden” to adapt the footprint of the old Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) gas holding tanks into a space for community gathering and learning;

A new pedestrian bridge over the Genesee River at gorge-level to centrally link the east and west sides of the park and provide a close and direct view of the falls and surrounding landscape;

A plaza at the site of the former City of Rochester incinerator building, with a goal of preserving portions of the historic structure to provide event, performance and gathering space;

Two large lawns, providing flexible space for a variety of passive and active uses;

A scenic and historic walk into the gorge at the site of former RG&E Beebee Station to trace the massive power plant’s historic foundation and highlight the city’s industrial legacy and energy production history;

New and restored meadows, woodlands, and grove areas to support a greater diversity of native flora and fauna.

Details of all the plan components and opportunities for additional public feedback and engagement are available at: highfallsstateparkny.com/

Led by respective property owners including RG&E, City of Rochester and Bausch + Lomb, phased remediation work along the three-quarter mile-long stretch of the Genesee Gorge is underway, with some parcels completed, others in process and is expected to last another five years in total. The Park will be designed to open in phases in concert with the cleanup progress.

Construction timelines will be driven by remediation and availability of funding, as well as acquisition of parcels since the majority of the future High Falls State Park is former industrial land owned by others. Construction will begin in the immediate High Falls area extending north in phases as the environmental cleanup of the former gas plant progresses under New York State Department of Environmental Conservation oversight. The phased construction approach will expedite public access to sections of the park as soon as feasible.

To date, New York State has committed $8 million in design funding to assist with the transformation. Technical design development will begin in early 2026. More detailed construction and operating funding estimates will be determined when the technical schematic design work is completed.

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “High Falls State Park is proof of what happens when vision meets investment. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the State of New York’s continued commitment through the ROC the Riverway initiative, we are transforming our riverfront into a place where people can connect with nature, each other, and the heart of our city. This investment honors Rochester’s history while building a healthier, more vibrant future for generations to come.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “This exciting blueprint is a huge step forward in Governor Hochul’s commitment to creating a state park in downtown Rochester. The park will open part of the Genesee River Gorge to the public for the first time in over a century – and enable visitors to better enjoy its endless recreational possibilities, unique natural environment and rich history. I look forward to working with state agencies and local partners to make it a reality.”

Empire State Development President and CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Establishing High Falls State Park in the heart of Downtown Rochester will help us to maximize the breadth of our ROC The Riverway investments that continue to transform the Genesee River waterfront. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the continued community support, this multi-year project will truly be a game-changer for city residents, while offering visitors yet another reason to explore, experience and enjoy the vibrant Flower City.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and vision, residents in Rochester will soon have playgrounds, gardens, and an updated waterfront in the first State Park in the city. Historic funding and support for DEC’s cleanup programs and ongoing work with partners to clean up the Genesee River’s industrial legacy, New York State is helping to revitalize green spaces, create healthier communities, and connect people to the outdoors.”

OLIN Managing Partner Michael Miller said, “We’ve been impressed by the level of community passion and support for this new park, and are excited to be moving forward with a plan that embodies longstanding aspirations for High Falls.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “High Falls State Park will leverage one of Rochester’s great natural beauties and a defining feature of our downtown to create a destination for visitors and community members alike to visit. I’m excited to see the release of the framework plan and I want to thank Governor Hochul for her vision on this project and her commitment to making High Falls more accessible for the community to enjoy.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The development of the High Falls State Park is a transformative project that will do more than create green space—it will reconnect our community to one of Rochester's most iconic natural features and celebrate the rich industrial heritage that shaped our city. The Genesee River and High Falls are central to Rochester's identity, and this 40-acre park will showcase that history while providing residents and visitors with public access to an awe-inspiring natural environment in the heart of downtown. I look forward to seeing this phased construction unfold over the coming years as we revitalize this historic area for future generations.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “The High Falls State Park is poised to be one of the most exciting and transformational initiatives ever in downtown Rochester. Today’s announced framework plan marks an exciting step toward realizing the full potential of one of Rochester’s most iconic landmarks. This plan reflects years of community input and collaboration, laying the groundwork for a vibrant, accessible public space that honors our history while driving new opportunities for recreation and economic growth. Thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly to make this incredible project possible.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The creation of High Falls State Park marks a transformative moment for our city and the people of Rochester. This initiative will breathe new life into one of our most historic and beautiful areas, restoring access to the Genesee River and reconnecting residents with our shared natural and cultural heritage. By investing in spaces that promote recreation, education, and environmental stewardship, we are helping to build a stronger, more equitable community. High Falls State Park is a unique place where every Rochesterian can take pride in our home.”

Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello said, “The High Falls of the Genesee River are an undeniable natural wonder, and this new State Park will ensure that their awe-inspiring beauty will be celebrated and made more accessible for generations to come. This visionary project is poised to transform not only the Genesee River waterfront but the entire downtown Rochester core,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “We are witnessing a major turning point for our city, one that would not be possible without tireless advocacy and commitment. I want to sincerely thank Governor Hochul for her consistent leadership and her dedication to bringing this transformative 'ROC The Riverway' initiative to life.”

About ROC The Riverway

ROC The Riverway is a partnership between New York State and the City of Rochester to revitalize the Genesee River downtown waterfront. To date, NYS has committed over $100 million towards dozens of projects, several of which have been completed, including the Brewery Line Trail extension and Pont de Rennes Bridge renovation within the High Falls area. Phase two of the initiative was launched by Governor Hochul in 2022 and is highlighted by the establishment of the new state park within the historic river gorge, which has been off limits to the public for generations due to his formal industrial uses

For additional information about ROC The Riverway, visit the City of Rochester’s ROC The Riverway website.