Celebrating College Application Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that landmarks across New York State will be illuminated in navy and green on the evening of October 21 to celebrate College Application Month. During this month, SUNY, CUNY, and approximately 50 private colleges and universities will waive college application fees to encourage and support New York State students as they take their first steps toward higher education. Further information on the participating colleges and universities and their eligibility data can be found at 2025 NYS Colleges Waiving Application Fees. Landmarks capable of displaying only a single color will shine in green.

“As these landmarks light up our skyline, I want every student to know that their future can be just as bright,” Governor Hochul said. “College Application Month is about removing barriers, opening doors and ensuring every New Yorker, no matter where they come from, has the opportunity to pursue higher education and reach their full potential.”

College Application Month is a national initiative aimed at increasing college access and affordability and encouraging high school seniors to take the important step of applying to college. In New York, the initiative is led by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation throughout October, with schools, colleges, and community organizations hosting events and offering free guidance to help students and families navigate the application process. The lighting of the state landmarks serves as a visual symbol of opportunity, growth, and the bright futures that lie ahead for New York’s students.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to expand access to higher education and create opportunities for every student to succeed. The illumination of landmarks across New York State is a reminder to students that college is within reach and encourages them to take advantage of waived application fees for this month and to take their next step toward a brighter future.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of College Application Month include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Students and families can learn more about College Application Month, explore participating colleges, and access resources to support their college journey by visiting hesc.ny.gov/CAM