AI CERTs® Crosses 340,000 Mobile App Installs; Momentum Accelerates Toward a Billion-Certified Future

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based AI certification , is proud to announce that it has surpassed 340,000 global AI CERTs® mobile app installs , marking one of the fastest adoption curves in the professional learning space. The milestone comes just one month after the company reported 214,000 mobile app installs on August 16, reflecting an extraordinary 50% growth in just 30 days.This surge underscores the accelerating demand for artificial intelligence upskilling among professionals and enterprises worldwide. With learners joining from across geographies and industries, the platform has become a go-to destination for those seeking credible, job-ready AI knowledge.The company attributes this rapid growth to a strategy anchored in execution, accessibility, and trust. By designing certifications that are role-based, vendor-aligned, and globally relevant, AI CERTscontinues to position itself as a frontrunner in the AI education and certification ecosystem.Looking ahead, AI CERTshas set its sights on the ambitious goal of certifying one billion people in AI literacy. This mission reflects a deeply held belief: AI literacy is not a luxury for the few but a fundamental skill for the many. By making AI education affordable, accessible, and industry-recognized, the company is working to democratize AI knowledge and equip learners everywhere with the tools to thrive in the new economy.With momentum building, AI CERTsis already working toward its next milestone—500,000 installs in the near future. The company credits its learners, partners, and global team for fueling this exponential growth and reinforcing its vision of making AI literacy as universal as digital literacy once was.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.