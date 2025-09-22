Labor Day Weekend Marks Fewer Boating Incidents, Rise in Fatalities

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens patrolling water bodies across the state over the 2025 Labor Day holiday weekend reported fewer boating incidents compared to last year, but a rise in boating-related fatalities.

From Aug. 29–Sept. 1, game wardens responded to seven boating incidents, two boating-related fatalities and no open-water drownings. They also arrested seven individuals for boating while intoxicated. In 2024, wardens reported nine boating incidents, one boating-related fatality and one open-water drowning over the same holiday period.

The two fatalities this year occurred on Lake Buchanan and Lake Conroe. In 2024, the single fatality occurred at Amistad Reservoir.

“We are saddened by the lives lost over the holiday weekend,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement director. “Our wardens work tirelessly to prevent tragedies, but these incidents reinforce that safety on the water is a partnership, and we need the public to always practice safe and responsible boating.”

As in previous years, the busy holiday weekend also coincided with the opening of dove season, requiring game wardens to balance duties on the water with hunting enforcement in the field.

Even though Labor Day typically marks the end of the unofficial boating season, safety should remain a priority for all who continue to enjoy Texas’ lakes, rivers and coastal waters into the fall. Wearing life jackets, operating at a safe speed, avoiding alcohol while boating, and following the rules and regulations in the Texas Water Safety Act can save lives and prevent serious injuries.

“Whether it’s on the water or in the field, Texas Game Wardens are committed to protecting Texans and conserving our state’s natural resources,” VanderRoest said.

If you witness dangerous or illegal activity on the water or observe wildlife crimes in the field, report them anonymously through Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ wildlife crime-stoppers program. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for tips that lead to conviction of those who violate wildlife, fishing or boating laws.

Suspected violations can be reported anonymously through multiple channels:

Text your tip: Text the keyword TXOGT and your tip information to 847411

Use the Texas OGT App: Available on iOS and Android

Call anonymously: 800-792-GAME (4263)

Tipsters are encouraged to include any information, photos or videos that may be helpful. Tips are reviewed by agency personnel, who may follow up to request additional details and continue the anonymous conversation with you.

Please do not use this form to report emergencies or requests that require immediate law enforcement response. In an emergency, always call 911.