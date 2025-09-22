Gordon Law Earns Dual Recognition in Chambers Illinois Spotlight 2025

Firm One of Only Two in Illinois Ranked in Multiple Categories

Our mission is to serve clients at the highest levels and consistently deliver successful outcomes in their most important matters.” — Managing Partner Andrew Gordon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Law , a leading Chicago-based law firm recognized for tax, cryptocurrency, and business law, has been recognized in the newly released Chambers Illinois Spotlight 2025. The firm was ranked as a top practice in both FinTech and Tax, a distinction achieved by only one other firm in Illinois.“This recognition highlights Gordon Law’s leadership in both emerging areas like FinTech and the everyday impact of tax,” said Andrew Gordon, Managing Partner at Gordon Law. “Our mission is to serve clients at the highest levels and consistently deliver successful outcomes in their most important matters.”About Gordon LawFounded in the Chicago area, Gordon Law is a pioneer in cryptocurrency tax and regulatory law. With one of the most experienced crypto tax legal teams in the country, Gordon Law has set the standard for how tax and legal professionals serve the rapidly evolving digital asset market.At the same time, Gordon Law is nationally recognized for its IRS controversy and, tax law practices From audits and litigation to enforcement defense, the firm is a go-to resource for resolving high-stakes IRS disputes and complex tax matters.Gordon Law is proud to be the leading Illinois law firm dedicated to cryptocurrency tax, policy, and IRS enforcement defense.About Andrew GordonAndrew B. Gordon, Esq., CPA is the founder and Managing Partner of Gordon Law. A nationally recognized authority in cryptocurrency taxation regulation, Gordon has advised on some of the most complex legal and compliance issues in the industry. His work has been cited in publications including The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and he regularly collaborates with policymakers in Washington, D.C. to help shape the future of digital asset regulation.About ChambersChambers and Partners is the world’s leading provider of legal rankings, identifying and ranking the most outstanding law firms and lawyers across more than 200 jurisdictions. The Chambers Illinois Spotlight is a newly launched initiative highlighting the best firms operating in the state across key practice areas. Rankings are based on independent research, client feedback, and industry interviews, making Chambers one of the most trusted authorities in the legal profession.

