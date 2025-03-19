Gordon Law Welcomes on Former IRS Attorney

Michael O'Donnell Joins the Gordon Law Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Law Group , a leading law firm practicing in cryptocurrency and tax law is pleased to announce that Michael F. O’Donnell, who recently retired after more than 30 distinguished years as Counsel at the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, has joined the firm as Of Counsel. With three decades of experience at the IRS, Michael brings unparalleled expertise in civil tax controversies, criminal tax investigations, and federal money laundering and forfeiture cases. His deep understanding of IRS processes and strategic insights into complex tax disputes significantly expands Gordon Law's capacity to deliver outstanding results for its clients.Michael began his career as an attorney-advisor at the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C., before joining the Office of IRS Chief Counsel as Senior Counsel. In that role, he successfully tried nearly 20 cases before the United States Tax Court and later joined the IRS Chief Counsel’s Criminal Tax Division, where he made significant contributions in high-stakes tax investigations and prosecutions."We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team," said Andrew Gordon, Managing Partner of Gordon Law Group. "His deep expertise in tax controversy and criminal tax law will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier legal services to our clients."Michael is looking forward to leveraging his decades of IRS experience to provide Gordon Law Group clients with strategic advantages in complex tax matters. "After years of handling high-stakes tax controversies at the IRS," Michael said, "I'm eager to use that insider perspective to achieve outstanding results for our clients here at Gordon Law."Gordon Law Group continues to attract exceptional professionals committed to excellence, innovation, and delivering results that redefine standards in legal services.For more information about Gordon Law Group and its services, visit www.gordonlaw.com or contact us at (847) 580-1279 or GLG@gordonlaw.com.About Gordon Law GroupGordon Law Group is a premier law firm practicing in cryptocurrency, tax, business, and corporate law. With a client-focused approach and deep expertise in emerging legal challenges, the firm provides strategic solutions to businesses and individuals nationwide.

