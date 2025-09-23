Bisbee's Bourbon Debuts Nationwide, Merging World-Class Sportfishing Legacy with Kentucky Bourbon Mastery

Inspired by the World's Richest Billfishing Tournament, the Bisbee's Black & Blue, the Premium Bourbon Collection Crafted with Bespoken Spirits in Lexington, KY

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born from the prestige of the world's richest billfishing tournament, the Bisbee's Black & Blue, Bisbee's Bourbon makes its official debut, offering three premium expressions that celebrate the bold, the relentless, and the refined. Crafted in partnership with Bespoken Spirits in Lexington, Kentucky, Bisbee's Bourbon will be available for purchase in 47 U.S. states and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico through www.BisbeesBourbon.com The collection contains:- The Black & Blue (MSRP $60) - Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with oak staves, featuring notes of candy apple, caramel biscuit, blackberry, and burnt sugar.- The Marlin Reserve (MSRP $100) - A bold, complex bourbon with apple cider donut, spiced carrot cake, sweet caramel, and mocha.- The Chupacabra (MSRP $300) - An ultra-premium bourbon aged 8 years, with rich flavors of salted caramel, bright cherry, chocolate pudding, and cinnamon maple syrup.Each expression is finished with carefully selected oak staves. From American and French oak to ex-tequila, ex-rum, ex-port, and ex-pinot noir casks, creating unique depth and complexity in every sip."We've been working on Bisbee's Bourbon for a very long time, and we refused to rush the process," said Jordyn Bisbee, CEO of Bisbee's Bourbon. "Every step was deliberate, every decision intentional, so that when we launched, it reflected the same standard of excellence the Bisbee name has carried for more than four decades."Bisbee's Bourbon pays homage to Bisbee's legendary fishing tournaments. Founded over 45 years ago by Bob Bisbee, Jordyn Bisbee's grandfather, it transformed the world of sportfishing and set the standard for tournaments worldwide. What began as a small gathering of passionate anglers in Cabo San Lucas evolved into the richest billfishing tournament in the world, inspiring a new era of competition, camaraderie, and adventure. That same spirit of excellence, innovation, and tradition is now poured into every bottle of Bisbee's Bourbon.Availability:Bisbee's Bourbon is available for online purchase and direct shipping in 47 states, as well as select retail and hospitality partners in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.For more information or to order, visit www.BisbeesBourbon.com

