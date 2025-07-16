Bisbee's is Making History: World's Richest Fishing Tournaments Expand to Costa Rica

BISBEE’S FIRST EVER All Billfish Release Format

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its storied 44-year history, Bisbee's Offshore — home to the world's undisputed richest fishing tournaments — is expanding beyond its legendary Cabo San Lucas headquarters. The tournament organization today announced the launch of Bisbee's Costa Rica Offshore Tournament, debuting April 14-18, 2026, at the world-class Marina Pez Vela in Quepos, Costa Rica.This historic expansion brings Bisbee's signature blend of world-class competition, life-changing prize money, and legendary hospitality to the trophy-rich Pacific waters of Costa Rica's central coast."After four decades of perfecting the tournament experience in Cabo, we're ready to share the Bisbee's magic with Costa Rica's incredible fishing community," said Wayne Bisbee, Tournament Director. "These waters produce the kind of fish dreams are made of, and the passion of Costa Rican anglers matches our own. This all-release billfish format not only aligns with Costa Rican fisheries law but also represents the future of responsible tournament fishing. It's the perfect partnership of competition and conservation."Tournament Details That Matter to ChampionsBisbee's Costa Rica Offshore will follow the proven Bisbee's format while expanding its conservation initiative:• BISBEE’S FIRST EVER All Billfish Release Format: In a historic first for Bisbee's tournaments, all billfish must be released - no billfish will be weighed; however, the tournament will include lucrative tuna and dorado categories• Regulatory Alignment: Format aligns with Costa Rican fisheries law and represents the best conservation practices• Registration & Captain's Meeting: April 14, 2026• Three Days of Competition: April 15-17, 2026• Awards Celebration: April 18, 2026• Prize Structure: Multi-million-dollar potential payouts. Categories will include billfish, tuna, and dorado.With Costa Rica's proven billfish numbers and a three-day fishing format, teams will experience non-stop action in a race against time that could shatter world records for tournament releases. This could be the most action-packed tournament in Bisbee’s series history.The tournament will utilize the CatchStat.com platform for registration, real-time scoring, and live tournament tracking, ensuring the transparency and excitement that serious tournament anglers demand.Why Costa Rica, Why NowCosta Rica's Pacific coast offers some of the world's most consistent billfish action, with year-round populations of blue marlin, black marlin, sailfish, trophy yellowfin tuna, and world record “Wolfpack” Dorado. April's timing capitalizes on peak fishing conditions while avoiding the region's rainy season.With Costa Rican tournaments regularly producing thousands of billfish releases, the all-release format promises unprecedented action. This will be a high-octane, fast-paced race to the finish where the sheer volume of fish could potentially break tournament world records for billfish releases."We've been watching these waters for years," added Bisbee. "The fish are here, the infrastructure is world-class, and the community is hungry for this level of competition. When you combine Costa Rica's incredible billfish numbers with our all-release format, we're talking about potential world record territory for tournament action. This isn't just conservation - this is the most exciting fishing format we've ever created."Marina Pez Vela: Costa Rica’s Premier Tournament DestinationSet against one of the most awe-inspiring backdrops on Earth—where rainforest-covered mountains cascade into the shimmering Pacific—Marina Pez Vela has earned its place among the world’s most elite sportfishing venues.With a proven track record of hosting internationally renowned billfish tournaments, including events drawing over 100 teams and producing thousands of billfish releases, Marina Pez Vela has solidified its status as Latin America’s ultimate tournament hub.In 2025, the marina takes another major leap forward with the debut of 50 brand-new, state-of-the-art wet slips and 40 luxury on-site villas loaded with amenities—from rooftop pool to panoramic ocean views—all thoughtfully designed to enhance the experience for tournament anglers, captains, and their families.Purpose-Built Tournament Infrastructure:• 250 floating concrete slips for vessels from 20 to 200 feet• High-speed fuel dock dispensing 100% polished diesel• Costa Rica’s only 200-ton marine travel lift and a full-service boatyard• Six waterfront restaurants, a vibrant retail plaza, and a charter hub• Luxury villas steps from the docks, offering privacy and comfort• A veteran team of tournament professionals, powered by Costa Rica’s signature pura vida spiritWith this rare blend of championship-caliber infrastructure, seasoned operational expertise, and exceptional guest accommodations, Marina Pez Vela isn’t just a host—it’s the home of champions.“We are honored and thrilled to welcome the Bisbee tournament family to our annual tournament line-up,” said Marina Pez Vela, General Manager, and Jeff Duchesneau. “And the timing couldn’t be better, as we celebrate the long-awaited expansion of our world-class facilities designed specifically for iconic events like this one.”

