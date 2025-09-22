Blue Banner Company to Debut New Brand at The Global Produce and Floral Show

Blue Banner Company

Family owned and operated since 1950, Blue Banner Company has proudly served wholesalers, retailers and distributors nationwide, specializing in grapefruit

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Banner Company has positioned their new brand reveal at the intersection of opportunity and possibility, also known as The Global Produce and Floral Show. A trusted citrus grower, packer and shipper led by four generations of the Mazzetti family and the seasoned Blue Banner team, the company operates from the same family-owned location since inception in Riverside, California. Delivering the highest quality products and service, Blue Banner is ready for the next generation of evolution to unfold. Combining foresight with innovation, Blue Banner has thoughtfully curated an innovative offering that will allow the time-tested brand to serve more customers at an even higher level. Recognizing a need in the citrus market and their unique ability to serve it, the Blue Banner team is inspired by the brand expansion and the fresh collaborations that it will bring to life.“We look forward to revealing our new brand at The Global Produce and Floral Show alongside the best of the best in the industry. As a family-owned business that has thrived through decades, we know that a key to success is to never settle where you are and never compromise your core values. Our new brand allows us to scale with intention while maintaining the integrity of what we have built over 75 years.” -Vince Mazzetti, Vice President, Blue Banner CompanyAbout Blue Banner Company:Blue Banner Company was founded by W.J. Mazzetti in 1950 and remains family owned and operated. The company started its journey with Krinard Packing Company in Riverside, California and has been in its current location since 1965. Current President, Tom Mazzetti, is the third generation of the Mazzetti family who has been at the helm of its leadership since 1972. Supported by his son Vince Mazzetti, the fourth generation to continue the legacy of the company, the duo alongside their experienced team have played a pivotal role in the brand’s evolution. Over the past seventy-five years, Blue Banner Company has expanded its operations to include growing, packing, and shipping top-quality products while maintaining a commitment to excellence. Today, Blue Banner Company is recognized as one of the premier citrus packers and shippers, specializing in grapefruit. Goody and Blue Banner Company are located at 2601 Third Street, Riverside, CA 92507.

