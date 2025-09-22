Global Medical Response Solidifies Leadership in EMS With Strategic Refinancing

GMR enhances its financial foundation and invests in the innovations that will define the next generation of emergency medical services

Today’s refinancing is more than strengthening our balance sheet — it’s about ensuring we can expand our services to meet the changing needs of the nation.” — GMR Chief Financial Officer Brian Tierney

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Medical Response (GMR), the nation’s leader in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive refinance. The $5.4 Billion refinance included $3.6 Billion Term Loan B and $1.0 Billion Senior Notes facilities, and an upsized $800 million ABL facility. Proceeds from the transaction were utilized to refinance GMR's existing Term Loan B and Senior Secure Notes facilities and to redeem a substantial amount of mezzanine preferred stock. This transaction will lower GMR’s interest expense and provides the foundation for continued growth and innovation.“Today’s refinancing is more than strengthening our balance sheet — it’s about ensuring we can expand our services to meet the changing needs of the nation,” said GMR Chief Financial Officer Brian Tierney. “Communities are different than they were five years ago. Hospitals are realigning, rural access points are closing, and the role of frontline emergency medicine is evolving. GMR is leading that charge with expertise, scale, and thoughtful innovation.”With 33,000 team members, GMR delivers emergency medical care to more than 5.5 million patients each year — reaching over 62% of the U.S. population and performing a critical intervention every 91 seconds. That scale gives GMR a unique vantage point on how healthcare is changing, and what EMS must become to meet those changes.This milestone follows recent ratings upgrades from Moody’s and S&P, which restored GMR to a B2/B credit profile and underscored the company’s disciplined financial management and strong liquidity position. Armed with renewed financial flexibility, the company is accelerating investments in frontline innovation such as Nurse Navigation, which help 911 callers connect with alternate forms of care; Concierge Services, which streamline interfacility transfers for hospitals; integrated care offerings that coordinate ground, air, and specialty services; and Earn While You Learn, GMR’s pioneering training program that builds a new pipeline of EMS caregivers.“COVID-19 was a turning point for our industry,” said Tierney. “We saw firsthand where the system was strained and have a responsibility as the industry leader to drive evolution in EMS. We’re building a stronger, smarter model — one that anticipates community needs, leverages innovation, and creates sustainable pathways for caregivers.”Recent fleet investments underscore this growth trajectory. This month, GMR signed a purchase agreement for seven new Bell 429 helicopters, with the option to purchase eight more — further positioning the organization as the world’s largest Bell helicopter operator in the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services field. Over the next three years, GMR will invest in 43 new helicopters with options for 33 more, including 28 Airbus and 15 Bell helicopters. GMR also recently announced that it will serve as the first North American launch customer for the new Airbus H140 , a newly developed helicopter that is purpose-built to meet the complex needs of the EMS industry. These new aircraft will extend GMR’s reach into more communities, particularly in rural America where access to advanced medical care is most at risk.This year, the GMR NextFleet Type III ambulance is being introduced as a sophisticated and advanced solution. Developed at the GMR Nextfleet manufacturing facility in collaboration with paramedics and EMTs who operate these vehicles, the updated model incorporates more than 40 enhancements. These improvements encompass optimized clinical space and increased structural protection, with each feature specifically engineered to elevate safety, operational efficiency, and patient care during transport.By solidifying its position as the largest and most comprehensive provider of air and ground emergency medical services in the United States, GMR is poised to transform the face of EMS. With a strong outlook, disciplined innovation, and a commitment to excellence, GMR remains steadfast in its mission to deliver life-saving care wherever and whenever it’s needed most.

