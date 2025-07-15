Veteran Aviation Leader Chris Burns Named Chief Operating Officer of Emergency Fixed-Wing Services

New leadership role reflects GMR's continued commitment to safe, patient-centered air medical services

Chris brings a rare combination of operational excellence, strategic foresight, and mission-driven leadership to this role. He is the ideal person to lead our fixed-wing operations into the future.” — National President of Air Operations, Daniel Sweeza

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Medical Response is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Burns as Chief Operating Officer of Emergency Fixed-Wing Services. In this critical leadership role, Burns will oversee the national operations of Guardian Flight and EagleMed —two of the organization’s licensed air carriers that provide essential long-range air medical transport for patients across the globe.This announcement marks a pivotal move as the company continues to elevate standards in safety, service, and innovation across its fixed-wing fleet, which plays a critical role in transporting patients across long distances during medical emergencies.“Chris brings a rare combination of operational excellence, strategic foresight, and mission-driven leadership to this role,” National President of Air Operations, Daniel Sweeza. “His depth of experience and proven success in air medical transport make him the ideal person to lead our fixed-wing operations into the future.”Burns joined Guardian Flight in 2024 as Director of Operations and quickly made an impact, implementing new safety and training protocols, improving scheduling and compliance systems, and guiding the team toward a more proactive, people-centered leadership approach. His appointment reflects both his outstanding performance and the organization’s commitment to building a strong, values-based leadership team.“I’m honored to take on this role and lead such a dedicated team of professionals,” Burns said. “At the heart of fixed-wing medical transport is a simple mission—getting patients the care they need, when they need it most. I’m excited to help drive innovation and strengthen operations to ensure we fulfill that mission.”Burns’ career spans more than three decades in aviation and nearly as long in air medical services. A former U.S. Army aviator, he has held senior leadership positions at Air Methods and Classic Aviation, a division of Intermountain Health. His background spans flight operations, sales, maintenance, business development, and organizational strategy.Under his leadership, Guardian Flight and EagleMed are poised to continue setting the standard in emergency fixed-wing medical transport—safely and reliably connecting patients with the care they need, wherever they may be.

