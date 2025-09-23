Bookkeep Launches Shopify Embedded App and Advanced Functionality for Multi-Entity Retail Operators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookkeep, the #1 revenue accounting and sales tax compliance automation platform for Shopify merchants, today announced a bold Shopify-focused strategy designed to give merchants and enterprises the financial clarity they need to scale.This strategic shift includes the launch of Bookkeep’s embedded Shopify app, now available directly in the Shopify App Store, and the full release of advanced multi-entity functionality tailored to the needs of complex multi-location and franchise retailers.1. Shopify Embedded App — Accounting Automation Inside ShopifyWith the launch of Bookkeep’s Embedded App, merchants can now manage their revenue accounting directly from within the Shopify Admin. This seamless integration ensures proper revenue recognition, deposit reconciliation, and accounting automation — removing manual work and eliminating errors.Bookkeep automatically posts accrual-based daily journal entries to QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite, or Sage Intacct, consolidating daily revenue into summary journal entries which can be segmented by sales channel, app, or group of channels. Bookkeep also pulls in data from Amazon Seller, Square, PayPal and over a dozen other apps directly to make sure your accounting platform accurately reflects the daily financials of your sales platforms. Now, for the first time, merchants can oversee their accounting automation directly inside Shopify without the need for additional logins or switching between apps.2. Advanced Multi-Entity Functionality for Complex Multi-Channel and Franchise OperatorsBookkeep is introducing advanced multi-entity functionality designed for businesses that sell across multiple channels and operate under multiple legal entities. These capabilities help large, multi-entity businesses migrate to Shopify efficiently, automate revenue and payout tracking, and gain clear, accurate financial reporting across ecommerce, retail, and franchise operations.With Bookkeep’s multi-entity features, businesses can:-Segment revenue by entity, channel, or location — providing clean, accurate reporting and accounting journal entries across Shopify, Amazon, and other platforms.-Run franchises from a single Shopify account — eliminating the need for a separate Shopify instance per franchisee or entity, while still producing entity-level reporting.-Reconcile payouts at the entity and location level — breaking down Shopify’s single payout per market into the correct deposits for each entity, solving for multi-bank settlement, BOPIS orders, and pooled gift card redemptions.-Distribute funds automatically — move money from Shopify’s single payout into the correct bank accounts for each entity, and streamline franchise operations by automating franchise fee collection.By overcoming the limitations of Shopify’s one-payout-per-market structure, Bookkeep gives multi-entity businesses — from growing ecommerce brands to national franchise networks — the ability to operate from one unified commerce platform while still meeting the accounting, reporting, and deposit requirements of each entity.3. New Website and Expanded Audience FocusCoinciding with this product launch, Bookkeep has unveiled a redesigned website that highlights its Shopify-first mission. The new site showcases how Bookkeep delivers value not only to Shopify merchants but also to key stakeholders across the ecosystem, including:-Shopify app and agency partners who want to extend value to their clients through reliable financial automation.-Larger accounting firms focused on Shopify clients who need clean, accrual-based reporting at scale.-Shopify customer-facing employees looking for trusted solutions to recommend to complex merchants.Together, these innovations establish Bookkeep as the de facto financial operations platform for Shopify merchants, delivering on the company’s refreshed mission:✨ Financial Clarity for Shopify, Automated by Bookkeep. ✨“Our focus has always been to eliminate the headaches of manual bookkeeping and reconciliation for merchants,” said Jason Richelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Bookkeep. “With these new Shopify-first capabilities, we’re giving retailers and multi-entity enterprises the transparency and automation they need to run smarter, faster, and with complete financial clarity.”Bookkeep’s platform also integrates with Amazon, Square, PayPal,and Stripe, and connects to leading accounting systems including QuickBooks Online, Intuit Enterprise Suite, Xero, Sage Intacct, NetSuite, and Zoho Books—ensuring merchants have a complete, accurate view of their finances across all channels.The Bookkeep for Shopify App is available now on the Shopify App Store.For more information about Bookkeep’s Shopify solutions, visit www.bookkeep.com About BookkeepBookkeep is the #1 revenue accounting and sales tax compliance automation platform for Shopify merchants.Built for unified commerce, Bookkeep powers thousands of Shopify brands selling online, in-store, across multiple channels, locations and franchises.We summarize, post and reconcile daily sales, refunds, fees, and payouts from ecommerce, retail and B2B sales channels into accounting platforms like QuickBooks, Xero, Zoho Books, Sage Intacct and NetSuite.Our best-in-class automation platform removes complex error-prone, manual processes and delivers accurate, daily, accrual-based revenue data, saving businesses and their financial teams up to 20 hours per month. Our streamlined sales tax compliance service files and pays sales tax across all 50 states in the USA. And our one-of-a-kind multi-bank payouts engine breaks down and distributes payout deposits for multi-entity Shopify businesses.Financial Clarity for Shopify, Automated by Bookkeep.

