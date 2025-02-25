Bookkeep partners with Sage to enhance accounting automation for retail and e-commerce sellers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookkeep , the leading revenue accounting and sales tax automation platform for retailers and e-commerce sellers, today announces its live, full integration with Sage Intacct. This milestone integration allows customers to use Bookkeep to automatically sync their daily sales and payment transactions data into the Sage Intacct accounting system, resulting in clean and accurate accounting records while removing the need for hours of manual data entry.Sage Intacct helps organisations thrive in today’s digital world with proven cloud-native solutions across accounting, planning, analytics, and payroll. Its powerful cloud platform offers deep multi-dimensional insight and AI-powered automation that enables organisational agility, leading to increased profitability and enhanced customer satisfaction, while seamlessly integrating with other business applications and offering customisable dashboards and reports to help businesses make informed decisions and drive growth."We successfully migrated our accounting system to Sage Intacct for our retail locations and are extremely pleased with the transition," said Amy Welker, Controller at Embarc, a leading multi-location operator in the cannabis industry. "Prior to the migration, we used Bookkeep to sync sales and cost of goods sold transaction data from our point-of-sale system into our previous accounting platform. During the transition, Bookkeep facilitated a seamless connection to Intacct, allowing us to maintain the same efficiency and ease in recording financial data within our new accounting system."Bookkeep generates daily sales summaries, posts journal entries and reconciles payment deposits automatically from more than 20 sales and payment platforms, including Shopify, PayPal, Square, Amazon Seller, and vertically specialized point-of-sale (POS) systems. The platform also includes a sales tax automation service which files and pays sales tax across all 50 states in the USA.“We’re accountants and controllers ourselves so we know what it means to do proper accounting and have designed our platform as such,” said Jason Richelson, CEO of Bookkeep. “With our partnership with Sage, sellers of all sizes across all verticals will now have access to two world class accounting products that saves them time and money along with a more accurate closing process.”“At Sage, we’re committed to helping businesses simplify their financial processes and make smarter decisions faster. Our partnership with Bookkeep enhances this by providing seamless, automated integration with Sage Intacct, allowing retail and e-commerce sellers to eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors, and gain real-time visibility into their financial performance. This integration not only improves efficiency but also helps businesses across the U.S. focus on growth, profitability, and delivering exceptional customer experience," said Brittany Farquhar, Corporate Affairs Manager at Sage.About BookkeepBookkeep is the leading revenue and financial automation platform for unified commerce businesses and the accounting teams that serve them. Bookkeep automates the time-consuming, complex process of posting and reconciling daily financials from multiple ecommerce and retail sales channels into accounting platforms like QuickBooks, Xero, Zoho Books, Sage Intacct and NetSuite. Bookkeep integrates with over 20 platforms, such as Shopify, Square, Amazon Seller, Walmart, PayPal, Stripe, and vertically specialized point-of-sale systems like Clover, Toast, Treez, and many more.Our sales tax automation service files and pays sales tax across all 50 states in the USA. As revenue data and payment flows become increasingly complex, accounting teams can no longer keep up. Our automation transforms complex manual processes prone to human error and delivers accurate, daily accrual-based revenue data, saving accounting teams up to at least 20 hours per month. Learn more by visiting www.bookkeep.com

