Nevvon Wins Gold at 2025 McKnight's Tech Awards for Training and Education Solutions

Back-to-Back Recognition Underscores Nevvon’s Commitment to Workforce Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Nevvon is thrilled to announce that we have once again been awarded the Gold medal in the "Training and Education Solutions" category at the 2025 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards. This marks the second consecutive year that Nevvon has taken home the top honor in this competitive category, which celebrates standout innovations in education and workforce development across senior care and home care.“Winning Gold two years in a row is an incredible honor — and a real validation of the impact our platform is having across the care continuum,” said James Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevvon. “We’re deeply proud to serve the agencies, caregivers, and care recipients who trust Nevvon to make training easier, more accessible, and more meaningful. Thank you to McKnight’s for this recognition — and congratulations to our fellow finalists and winners!”In addition to Nevvon’s win, Silver was awarded to the Virginia Commonwealth University with The Virginia Department of Health, and Bronze to HomeWell Franchising Inc. with TraCorp. We extend heartfelt congratulations to these organizations and all winners across the 15 award categories. Their innovations are helping to advance training, operations, and care delivery throughout the long-term and post-acute care landscape.This award is a testament to the Nevvon team’s ongoing efforts to simplify training compliance and improve workforce engagement through mobile-first, multilingual, state-aligned content. As the sector faces challenges around retention, recruitment, and regulatory change, Nevvon remains committed to supporting agencies with a platform that meets the moment — and the future.To learn more about how Nevvon’s award-winning caregiver training solution can help your agency, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.