My Learning Center Expands Platform Powered by Nevvon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the successful partnership announced last summer, the Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) and Nevvon are proud to officially launch The PHA’s My Learning Center powered by Nevvon. This marks a significant milestone in their collaboration, making high-quality caregiver training more accessible than ever for PHA members.This platform, available at no cost for online learners and funded through state and MCO grants, serves as a crucial resource for home care agencies across Pennsylvania, providing a comprehensive suite of caregiver training content. Through its intuitive design and industry-aligned courses, PHA’s My Learning Center is poised to elevate caregiver education and streamline compliance requirements across the state.An Evolved Training ExperienceThe new platform builds on the foundation established in 2024, enhancing caregiver competency and compliance management. With this expanded offering, home care agencies can seamlessly transition to Nevvon’s full Enterprise LMS, which provides advanced automation, compliance tracking, in-depth reporting, integrations, and payroll features.Industry Leaders Applaud the LaunchMia Haney, CEO of the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, emphasized the significance of this launch:“Our partnership with Nevvon has always been about creating a more effective and scalable training solution for home care agencies. This next step ensures that our members have access to the tools and resources they need to enhance caregiver education and improve service quality.”Nevvon CEO James Cohen echoed these sentiments:“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with PHA by officially launching PHA’s My Learning Center. Our goal is to make compliance and caregiver training as seamless as possible, and this platform provides the perfect entry point for agencies looking to optimize their training processes.”About the Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA)PHA is a statewide organization dedicated to supporting home care, home health and hospice agencies in Pennsylvania. Through advocacy, education, and industry collaboration, PHA helps home-based care providers deliver high-quality services to individuals in need.About NevvonNevvon is a global e-learning provider specializing in compliance-driven training solutions for the home and health care sectors. By offering an intuitive, all-in-one platform, Nevvon enables agencies to seamlessly train and certify caregivers while reducing administrative overhead.For more information about PHA’s My Learning Center or to explore Nevvon’s Enterprise LMS, visit nevvon.com.

