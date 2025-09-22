BLT Kitchens, Arizona, Announces Second Year of Entrepreneurship Grants – Three Winners to Receive $10,000 Prize Package + Mentorship Program

We’re excited to launch our second year of the entrepreneurship grant program. We’re looking forward to helping a new group of ambitious food business entrepreneurs succeed in 2026,” — Kyle Hollenbeck, co-owner, BLT Kitchens

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLT Kitchens , a shared kitchen commissary space with three locations in Mesa, Phoenix, and Glendale, is pleased to announce its second year of Entrepreneurship Grants. The application process is now open through October 15, 2025. Applicants who are selected to proceed to round two will be asked to submit a more in-depth business plan or video by October 30, 2025. The winners will be notified on National Entrepreneurship Day – November 18, 2025.Who Should Apply● Food truck purveyors● Caterers● Beverage startups● Food product innovatorsThis is your opportunity to remove barriers, access expert support, and elevate your food business to the next level.“We’re excited to launch our second year of the entrepreneurship grant program. We’re looking forward to helping a new group of ambitious food business entrepreneurs succeed in 2026,” said Kyle Hollenbeck, co-owner, BLT Kitchens.Entrepreneurship Grant applications are open now through October 15, 2025 Start-up businesses can apply online here: https://bltkitchens.com/launch-your-food-business-with-the-2026-blt-kitchens-entrepreneurship-grant-program/ Three winners will receive a $10,000 grant package to be used toward the first year of their personalized package with BLT Kitchens.3 FIRST PLACE WINNERS:"10K ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCH PACKAGE": $10,000 TO BUILD YOUR OPENING YEAR'S PACKAGE!$10,000 in credit to use toward your business needs in kitchen time, storage, and an Exclusive Mentorship, valued at PRICELESS!Mentorship provided by:o Tom D’Ambrosio (Owner & Chopped Winner): Gain invaluable insights from a successful food entrepreneur on food preparation and menu design, and essential tips on navigating permits and regulations.o Kyle Hollenbeck (Owner & Business Start-Up Expert): Learn the ins and outs of starting and operating a food business and sales strategies.o Ryan Mitchell (Director of Operations): Learn business development understanding the full growth life cycle of a business, from initial traction to scaling operations with goals of dominating a marketo Bobby Kube (Account Manager): Receive expert guidance on permit acquisition, ensuring your business fully complies with local regulations and the submission of your permits.o Bran Johnson (Creative Director): Enhance your brand with personalized marketing and branding strategies to attract and retain customers.o Jen Pruett (Public Relations): Media training and support with initial brand media coverage.2nd Place Winner Prize· $1,000 Credit Toward Signing Costs: Use this credit to offset initial expenses when signing up for a lease at BLT Kitchens, making it easier to get started.3rd Place Winner Prize· $500 Credit Toward Signing Costs: This credit can be applied to reduce the costs associated with securing your space at BLT Kitchens, providing a helpful boost for your new venture.Application Process:Step 1: Submit a digital application, initial Application Deadline: October 15, 2025.Step 2: Video Pitch: The top applicants will be required to submit a detailed business proposal and creative video pitch explaining why their food business deserves this opportunity. Highlight your vision, goals, and what sets your business apart. Deadline for submissions is October 31, 2025Winners Announced: National Entrepreneurship Day, November 18, 2025.About BLT KitchensBLT Kitchens is a commercial kitchen for rent with three locations in Mesa, Phoenix, and Glendale, Arizona. With over 14,000 sq ft of available commercial kitchen space, cook lines, dry storage, walk-in fridges and freezers, prep tables, cooking equipment, shipping and receiving loading docks, and commercial dishwashers, BLT Kitchens provides the space for you to start or grow your business! BLT Kitchens is great for any meal prep, food truck, catering, farmers market, and any food or beverage business. Providing a safe and clean work environment for you and your employees. The buildings are secure and allow 24/7 access. For more info, visit online at www.bltkitchens.com

