AZ Lemonade Stand Expands into Western States, Including Nevada, New Mexico, California, & More

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the summer heat on full blast and National Lemonade Day approaching, more consumers are reaching for bold, refreshing, craft-style beverages. AZ Lemonade Stand brings just that— flavors rooted in Arizona, now heading west.AZ Lemonade Stand, Arizona's favorite local beverage company known for its refreshing lemonade, is excited to announce its expansion into several new states , including Nevada, New Mexico, California, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, and Montana.Just in time for National Lemonade Day on August 20, 2025, strategic partnerships with Cellar Craft Distributors, Premier, Hensley Beverage, and Jackson’s Food Stores have brought opportunities for AZ Lemonade Stand to debut its products in new territories, including:• Jackson’s Food Stores across seven states• Albertsons and Safeway stores in Arizona and Nevada• Sam’s Club at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe, AZ• Expanded local restaurant distribution with lemonade on tap and available as a cocktail mixer“We’re thrilled to be working with our distributors, retail partners, and their experience teams on our explosive growth. Foundation is everything. As we continue to grow, our goal is to dig a trench deep in the market rather than being an inch deep and a mile long,” said Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand.One year ago, AZ Lemonade Stand reported that it had crossed the 1 million jars sold benchmark. Today, the brand has doubled its production capacity through an expanded operation, reaching 2 million jars sold.AZ Lemonade Stand produces premium lemonade with flavors like prickly pear, strawberry, huckleberry, mango, and their new AZ Zero line, both in 16-oz plastic bottles and their signature 32-oz glass mason jars.AZ Lemonade Stand is also dedicated to giving back to the community. Through charity sponsorships and limited-edition flavor releases, they support groups like #LOVEPUP, JoyBus, Malama Maui, and more.For more information about AZ Lemonade Stand and its products, visit https:// azlemonadestand .com/ or check them out on IG.About AZ Lemonade StandFounded in 2020 by local entrepreneurs Tom D’Ambrosio and Kyle Hollenbeck, AZ Lemonade Stand provides high-quality lemonade in their signature mason jars while giving back to the community. With a commitment to supporting causes that matter, AZ Lemonade Stand aims to make a positive impact through its delicious products made here in Arizona! For more info, visit www.azlemonadestand.com

