Investor Training in South Florida Highlights National Surge in Bank-Owned Homes

Three-day boot camp in South Florida, October 17–19, will focus on rising foreclosures and train investors to flip bank owned and distressed homes

Deals you see today may be gone in a week. This Wholesaling Real Estate Boot Camp teaches students how to identify opportunities and profit before other investors grab them.”
— Lex Levinrad
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With foreclosures and bank-owned properties on the rise across Florida, opportunities for real estate investors are expanding. To help both new and experienced investors capitalize on these market shifts, national real estate investor and educator Lex Levinrad will host the next Wholesaling Real Estate Boot Camp from October 17–19 in South Florida.

The three-day event is expected to draw participants from around the country who want hands-on training in finding, evaluating, and flipping distressed properties. Levinrad, who has completed more than 1,000 property purchases and sales, says the timing of this boot camp is especially significant.

“We’re seeing a noticeable increase in bank-owned inventory and foreclosure filings right now,” Levinrad said. “Investors who know how to find and source deals, and understand how to accurately evaluate the numbers are in a position to profit, whether by wholesaling, flipping, or holding the properties as rentals. Those who don’t will miss the window.”

What Attendees Will Learn:

Strategies for Wholesaling & Flipping: Step-by-step instruction on finding and sourcing motivated sellers, analyzing deals, and making offers on properties.

Foreclosures & Bank-Owned Properties: Training on how to find and bid on bank owned properties and foreclosures in today’s market.

Distressed Real Estate Bus Trip: Tour bank-owned and distressed properties while learning how to evaluate repair costs, value, and profit potential.

Real Estate Bird Dog Program: A pathway for beginners to learn and get paid for finding deals by submitting deals to Levinrad’s acquisitions team.

Partnership Opportunities: Attendees can Partner with Levinrad on deals and profit from flipping these deals to other investors.

The 3 day training event will feature live deal analysis, repair cost estimating, and case studies of recent Florida transactions. Attendees will leave with scripts, contracts, calculators, and checklists designed for immediate use.

Why This Event Now?

With foreclosure activity increasing after years of low default rates, more distressed properties are expected to hit the market in the months ahead. Investors attending the boot camp will learn how to position themselves to take advantage of this shift. “Real estate rewards those who move quickly,” Levinrad said. “Deals you see today may be gone in a week or two. Investors act fast, and this Wholesaling Real Estate Boot Camp teaches students how to identify opportunities and profit before other investors grab them.”

Event Information

Dates: October 17–19, 2025
Location: South Florida (venue details provided upon registration)
Registration: www.lexlevinrad.com or call (561) 948-2127

