Lex Levinrad's Fixing & Flipping Houses Boot Camp™ Teaches Investors Realities Behind Made-for-TV House Flipping

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rise of popular house-flipping shows on television and social media influencers glamorizing the idea of fixing and flipping houses, more Americans than ever are intrigued by the prospect of becoming real estate investors. Yet the reality behind the camera is far more complex than what makes it to television.To address this growing demand — and the misconceptions fueled by reality TV — nationally recognized real estate investor, author, and educator Lex Levinrad , founder of Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training ™, has announced the upcoming Fixing & Flipping Houses Boot Camp™, a hands-on training designed to show investors the real-world systems and strategies behind profitable house flipping.“Flipping houses isn’t as simple as it looks on TV,” said Levinrad. “On screen, the deals look easy, the budgets never run over, and the profits are guaranteed. In real life, investors deal with contractors, delays, financing, and unexpected costs. My boot camp gives students the tools and knowledge they need to succeed — without the Hollywood editing.”Did You Know?According to ATTOM Data Solutions, the average gross profit on U.S. home flips fell nearly 18% year-over-year in 2023, the sharpest decline in over a decade.A survey by HomeAdvisor found that most investors underestimate renovation costs by 30% or more, leading to slimmer margins than anticipated.Despite the challenges, flipped homes still represented about 8% of all U.S. home sales last year — proof that opportunities remain for those who know how to execute effectively.A Real-World Approach to Fixing and FlippingUnlike reality TV, Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training's, Fixing and Flipping Houses Boot Camp focuses on fundamentals and execution. Attendees learn how to:Identify distressed and undervalued properties in any marketAccurately estimate repair costs and avoid budget overrunsSecure funding through private lenders and hard money financingManage contractors and timelines to keep projects profitableMarket and sell properties quickly for maximum returnLevinrad, founder of the Distressed Real Estate Institute™, and Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training™ has personally flipped over 1,000 properties and partnered with students on over 2,500 transactions totaling more than $300 million. His education programs, part of the Real Estate Success Essentials Training™, have trained more than 7,000 students nationwide.Why Fix and Flip Now?The boot camp comes at a critical moment. With rising interest rates, affordability challenges, and a shortage of starter homes, more Americans are looking for entrepreneurial opportunities outside traditional careers. House flipping — when done correctly — can offer significant returns, but requires a disciplined approach far different from the “made-for-TV” version.About Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training™Founded by real estate investor and author Lex Levinrad, Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training™ is a national education company that has trained more than 7,000 students through live boot camps, coaching, and mentoring programs. With a focus on distressed real estate, the company helps new and experienced investors learn how to wholesale, fix and flip, and build long-term wealth through rental properties. Levinrad has been featured in the Sun Sentinel, Miami Herald, and other media outlets for his expertise in real estate investing.Event DetailsEvent: Fixing & Flipping Houses Boot Camp™Date: September 19 to September 21, 2025Location: Deerfield Beach FLRegistration: www.lexlevinrad.com or (561) 948-2127Media Contact:Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training™Phone: (561) 948-2127Email: support@lexlevinrad.comWebsite: www.lexlevinrad.com

