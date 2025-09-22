Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement Inc. Wins the 2025 Quality Award for The Best Home Renovations in Surrey, BC

Award Winning Home Renovations Company in Surrey, British Columbia The Best Home Renovations in Surrey, British Columbia

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement Inc. has been named the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Home Renovations in Surrey, BC. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2024. This recognition honours Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement is a leading home renovations company based in Surrey, proudly serving the entire Greater Vancouver Regional District and Fraser Valley. Established in 2018 by founder and president Jean Christophe, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial improvement services. Known for going above and beyond client expectations, the team at Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement is committed to working closely with each client to develop tailored plans that align with their goals, timeline, and budget. Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement specializes in enhancing the value, comfort, and appearance of homes and businesses through efficient project management and exceptional customer service.Offering a comprehensive range of services under the construction umbrella, Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement provides expert solutions in residential renovations, commercial property improvements, condominium and townhome projects, restoration and claim assessments, and landscaping. From kitchen and bathroom remodels to electrical work, plumbing, smart home integration, leak repairs, and exterior enhancements, each project is handled by a team of skilled professionals dedicated to quality and accountability. With competitive pricing and a customer-first approach, Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement continues to be a trusted name in home and commercial renovations across the region.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement stood out as a reputable company in the home renovations industry. Known for its experienced, hardworking, and friendly team, Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement has earned a strong reputation within the Surrey community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement’s communication and exceptional service:“As part of a home reno, I wanted to replace my banisters. JC was recommended to me and I had a great experience from beginning to end. My point of contact was Rumon, who went above and beyond to make sure that I was happy with the results. They delivered what they promised, and ahead of schedule. One of the best companies in the home improvement space!"“Out of all the businesses we’ve sifted through, we decided to go with JC custom Home Improvement Inc. And it was definitely the right choice in doing my mom’s townhome renovations. From the initial consult all the way up to the very final day of renovations, the team did not disappoint.From meeting the owner JC, to working with his team, Ryan, Ruman, Chloe and everyone in between (plumbers, painters and electricians), the whole process was smooth and exceptional! The team listened to what my mom wanted out of the renovations, stuck to code, gave realistic time frames and updates and made our set budget work - which was very important!Everyone was professional and communicated with us during the entire process. Any hiccups along the way, we were consulted prior to any changes to make sure we were aware before proceeding. The team did such an amazing job in renovating and making my mom’s living space, bathroom and kitchen more modern and chic! We couldn’t have asked for a better team to work on my mom’s home!!!If you are needing a renovation done, even if it’s small, definitely go with JC custom home improvement Inc. They are hands down the team you want for your home renovations!"“Sorry this review is a long time coming but actually it’s more relevant because it’s been a year since my renovation. Everyone loves their renovation when they first get it but after a year? YES!! My cabinets and fixtures still look great and all work. I still love my renovation. When I bought my condo, I had to work hard to see the possibility but Ruman and team worked so hard to help me achieve my vision. They did all the floors, made a pantry and 2 total bathroom renovations. So after a year, I love my place every time I walk through the door. Or walk into my bathroom or take a shower. JC and Ruman were empathetic as I was moving from a house and bought a dated condo because that was all I could afford after my divorce. They helped me look at my new life with possibilities. Thank you!!!"“I had an excellent experience with Custom Home Improvement Incorporated. JC came with Liv to assess the mold, moisture, and water damage in my bathroom. He was extremely professional, kind, and thorough, explaining everything in detail without any pressure to make a sale. The whole process was well-executed, and I truly appreciated his honest and knowledgeable approach. It’s rare to find such trustworthy service in home improvement. I highly recommend JC and this company to anyone needing an assessment or repairs!"The Jean-Christophe Custom Home Improvement team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.

