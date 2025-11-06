Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Window Cleaners in Kingston upon Hull

Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services Booking Your Local Exterior Cleaning Specialist Is Easy Award Winning Window Cleaners in Kingston upon Hull, UK

KINGSTON UPON HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services has been named the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Window Cleaners in Kingston upon Hull, UK. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2024. This recognition honours Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services is a trustworthy provider of comprehensive exterior cleaning solutions for residential, commercial, and retail properties throughout East Yorkshire. Established in 1996 by Nick Wood and later joined by his son Jordan, this family-run company has built a strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and outstanding customer care. With over two decades of industry experience, Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services continues to evolve, incorporating advanced technologies like the Reach and Wash system to ensure safe, efficient, and thorough results on every job. From window and gutter cleaning to solar panel and roof cleaning, Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services' provides fully insured services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With every project personally handled by Nick and Jordan, customers can expect consistent workmanship and peace of mind knowing exactly who is working on their property. Backed by membership in the Federation of Window Cleaners and a commitment to excellence, Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services remains a top choice for property owners seeking dependable exterior cleaning across the region.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services stood out as a reputable company in the window cleaning industry. Known for its experienced and friendly team, Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services has earned a strong reputation within the Kingston upon Hull community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services’ communication and exceptional service:“Wood's Cleaning Services have looked after window cleaning and maintenance of my mum's house for years. They have always been utterly reliable, kind & helpful - even in tackling really grim jobs, like clearing buckets of mud & moss from gutters & cleaning soffits & fascias to look like new. I'm thrilled at today's transformation - thank you indeed!"“Nick had previously cleaned all of my external upvc to my house. I've just had him and his son Jordan back to clean the external garage/outhouse which I left last time....what a transformation! It was badly covered in green algae, black spots etc, and it is now absolutely sparkling. It looks like new. I also use Nick for my window cleaning including deluxe windows, always cleaned to a high standard. Would highly recommend this company."“Nick & Jordan did an excellent job cleaning my PVC including gutters, fascias, soffit and downpipes. Conservatory roof was included in the work and everything thing was left shining white. I would happily use Woods Cleaning Services again."“Wood's Cleaning Services did an excellent job cleaning my fascias, soffits and gutters. They arrived promptly were very professional. They even cleaned the windows at no extra cost. I would definitely recommend them. I have arranged for them to do a regular window clean. Thanks guys."The Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Wood's Exterior Cleaning Services, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

